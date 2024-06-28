Skills, financial support, AI access key challenges for tech MSMEs: Nasscom

Skill development, financial support, and access to AI tech are the key challenges for Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as they look at adopting AI, said a joint study by Nasscom and Meta released on Thursday.

According to the study, around 94 per cent of tech MSMEs acknowledged AI’s ability to drive business growth, and 87 per cent showed confidence in AI’s potential to improve overall productivity in their enterprises.

“MSMEs, pivotal to India's economic engine, are at a critical point in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape. Integrating AI offers them a unique chance for unprecedented growth, increased productivity, and sustainable innovation. Ecosystem collaboration, coupled with access to user-friendly tools and resources, is essential for tech-enabled MSMEs to harness AI's full potential and for India to maximise its AI dividends,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom.