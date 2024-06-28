Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Skills, financial support, AI access key challenges for tech MSMEs: Nasscom

Skills, financial support, AI access key challenges for tech MSMEs: Nasscom

Around 94% of tech MSMEs acknowledged AI's ability to drive business growth, and 87% showed confidence in AI's potential to improve overall productivity in their enterprises

MSMEs
Ashutosh Mishra New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2024 | 12:54 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Skill development, financial support, and access to AI tech are the key challenges for Indian Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as they look at adopting AI, said a joint study by Nasscom and Meta released on Thursday.

According to the study, around 94 per cent of tech MSMEs acknowledged AI’s ability to drive business growth, and 87 per cent showed confidence in AI’s potential to improve overall productivity in their enterprises.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


“MSMEs, pivotal to India's economic engine, are at a critical point in today’s fast-evolving tech landscape. Integrating AI offers them a unique chance for unprecedented growth, increased productivity, and sustainable innovation. Ecosystem collaboration, coupled with access to user-friendly tools and resources, is essential for tech-enabled MSMEs to harness AI's full potential and for India to maximise its AI dividends,” said Sangeeta Gupta, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, Nasscom.

The whitepaper by Nasscom and Meta is based on an analysis of 300 tech MSMEs from across five Indian cities, including Gurugram, Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad.

 
Key trends:-


94% MSMEs acknowledged AIs ability to drive business growth.

87% were confident about AIs capacity to improve overall productivity.

91% MSMEs advocated for making AI technologies more democratically accessible


Areas where AI can make an impact for tech MSMEs


48% of respondents support AI’s potential in content creation and marketing

46% said it can help in driving customer engagement,

68% find it helpful in developing new products and services


 
Challenges to AI adoption in MSMEs


65% of tech MSMEs struggling due to the limited awareness about available tools and resources

72% emphasised the necessity for AI training programs

59% of surveyed enterprises cited budgetary limitations in using AI resources

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

More people want to switch jobs now than in 'Great Resignation': PwC survey

Centre plans to hold training for states on labour code sensitisation

Skill ministry to train 150K women under PMKVY in first 100 days

Premium

Need to put more capital in hands of private sector: EY India chairperson

IndiaSkills competition expects to send 58 entrants to Lyon for world event

Topics :Artificial intelligenceSkill developmentfinance sectorMSME

First Published: Jun 28 2024 | 12:54 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story