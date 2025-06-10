iOS 26 developer beta rollout begins: Check eligible iPhones, what's new

The iOS 26 developer beta update features a new “Liquid Glass” visual style, system-wide AI integration under the Apple Intelligence banner, and upgrades to core apps like Phone, Messages, and Safari. A new Apple Games app also debuts as a central hub for gaming on the iPhone.

The update will be compatible with iPhone 11 and newer models. However, several Apple Intelligence features will only be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, or newer smartphones, including the iPhone 16 series.

iOS 26 introduces a fresh visual overhaul with its new “Liquid Glass” design. The interface now features translucent layers and fluid animations, along with revamped app icons and widgets. Users will also see enhanced customisation options on the Home and Lock Screens. Apps like Safari, Camera, and Photos have been updated with more intuitive layouts and better content visibility.

Here is a list of all eligible iPhone models:

The update also expands Apple’s AI offerings under the Apple Intelligence banner. Key features include live audio translation across apps, smarter content recognition, and on-screen action suggestions. Users can generate custom emojis, create images, and benefit from ChatGPT support and summarised order tracking within emails.

Core apps have been reworked as well. The Phone app now combines Recents, Favourites, and Voicemails into a unified view, with new tools like Call Screening and Hold Assist. Messages adds sender screening, typing indicators in group chats, polls, and Apple Cash transactions within chats.

Apple also unveiled a new Apple Games app—a central hub to track game progress, explore new titles, and access Apple Arcade more easily.