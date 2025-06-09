Monday, June 09, 2025 | 10:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
WWDC25: Apple's game domain goes live minutes before June 9 keynote session

WWDC25: Apple's game domain goes live minutes before June 9 keynote session

The sudden appearance of "games.apple.com" sparks speculation about a dedicated Apple Games app and platform announcement at WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025

WWDC 2025

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2025 | 10:06 PM IST

Ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC25), a new domain registered by the iPhone maker has reportedly gone live, hinting at the long-rumoured Games platform that Apple is speculated to unveil this evening. According to a report by 9to5Mac, a new “games.apple.com” domain has just gone live, although it currently displays a blank page. However, this represents a notable shift from its previous behaviour.
 
9to5Mac, in its report, claimed that accessing the domain previously would result in a standard error message stating that the server could not be found — an indication that the subdomain did not exist. Now, the appearance of a blank page suggests that the US technology giant is in the process of preparing content for the URL. If this turns out to be accurate, it is highly likely that Apple will make the website and its content public shortly after the WWDC keynote concludes.
 
At present, it is unclear what Apple intends to offer through the Apple Games website. It may simply function as a promotional page, outlining features of a forthcoming Games app — much like the existing “apps.apple.com” landing page, as reported by 9to5Mac.

That said, there is also a possibility that Apple could expand its use of the domain to support browser-based versions of selected titles from its games catalogue.

Apple Games: What to expect

According to the report, one of the new features anticipated for iOS 19 (which may be rebranded as iOS 26) is a new Apple Games app.
 
This app is expected to curate games from the App Store and Apple Arcade, while also integrating social features such as achievements and friends’ leaderboards via Game Center.

First Published: Jun 09 2025 | 10:04 PM IST

