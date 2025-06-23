Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Nothing has officially confirmed that its maiden over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, will launch in India on July 1, in sync with the global release. The confirmation came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by co-founder Akis Evangelidis, who stated, “Headphone (1) will be launched in India at the same time as global.”

The headband seems to include top cushioning for comfort and a hinged design that allows the cups to fold flat. According to the report, the right ear cup houses two physical control buttons, while the left one bears “Sound by KEF” branding, confirming Nothing’s previously announced partnership with British audio company KEF.

The alleged Nothing Headphone 1 design has sparked mixed reactions online—including from competing brands. On Reddit, the official account of the German audio brand Sennheiser commented on the design, stating:

“The only way we'd make a design like that is if we were bought out again and had the best salespeople. Even then..”

In response, Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to X to fire back with a tongue-in-cheek reply: “Says the company whose headphones look like PC cooling fans. I know because I've used my HD 650 for 10 years.”