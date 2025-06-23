Home / Technology / Tech News / Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Nothing confirms Headphone 1, Phone 3 India launch on Jul 1: What to expect

Nothing's first over-ear headphones, Headphone 1, will launch globally and in India on July 1 at the company's "Come to Play" event, alongside Phone 3

Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3
Nothing Headphone 1, and Phone 3
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Nothing has officially confirmed that its maiden over-ear headphones, the Nothing Headphone 1, will launch in India on July 1, in sync with the global release. The confirmation came via a post on X (formerly Twitter) by co-founder Akis Evangelidis, who stated, “Headphone (1) will be launched in India at the same time as global.”
For the uninitiated, the Nothing Headphone 1 will debut at the company’s upcoming “Come to Play” event, which will also mark the launch of its next flagship smartphone, the Nothing Phone 3.

Nothing 'Come to Play' event: Details

Date: July 1
Time: 10:30 pm (IST)
Venue: London, UK
Product announcements: Nothing Phone 3, Headphone 1

Nothing Headphone 1: Expected design

According to a report by 9To5Google, images of the upcoming Nothing Headphone 1 have surfaced online, suggesting that the headphones will feature the brand’s signature transparent aesthetic. The ear cups appear squarish with rounded corners—somewhat reminiscent of the Apple AirPods Max—while a circular transparent panel on top gives it the distinctive Nothing design.
 
The headband seems to include top cushioning for comfort and a hinged design that allows the cups to fold flat. According to the report, the right ear cup houses two physical control buttons, while the left one bears “Sound by KEF” branding, confirming Nothing’s previously announced partnership with British audio company KEF. 
  The alleged Nothing Headphone 1 design has sparked mixed reactions online—including from competing brands. On Reddit, the official account of the German audio brand Sennheiser commented on the design, stating:
 
“The only way we'd make a design like that is if we were bought out again and had the best salespeople. Even then..”
 
In response, Nothing CEO Carl Pei took to X to fire back with a tongue-in-cheek reply: “Says the company whose headphones look like PC cooling fans. I know because I've used my HD 650 for 10 years.”
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Facing troubles with Google Chrome on Windows? Check reason and workaround

Garena Free Fire Max: Here are June 23 redeem codes to win skins, diamonds

Premium

Textile industry knits business with AI as companies adopt technology

Premium

Algo Rhythm: Partnerships that companies need for digital transformation

Premium

Clients should see growth through AI in the next few years: Rafee Tarafdar

Topics :Nothingheadphones and earphonesIndian smartphone market

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story