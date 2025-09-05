Friday, September 05, 2025 | 02:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Gadgets / Lava Bold N1 5G with 5000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499: Details

Lava Bold N1 5G with 5000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499: Details

Lava launches the Bold N1 5G, priced at Rs 7,499 onwards, with a 6.75-inch HD+ display and a 90Hz refresh rate, dual cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery

Lava Bold N1 5G price in india specs launched

Lava Bold N1 5G Launch Price

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian smartphone manufacturer Lava has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of Lava Bold N1 5G. The newly launched smartphone is powered by the UNISOC T765 processor and a 5,000mAh battery, which the company claims delivers 30 hours of talk time and over ten hours of YouTube playback. It features a dual camera setup on the back, led by a 13MP sensor, and a 5MP front camera.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Price, availability

  • 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 7,499
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 7,999
  • Colour: Champagne Gold, Royal Blue
As part of the introductory offer, Lava has announced a bank offer of Rs 750 for select SBI bank cards.
 
 
The Lava Bold N1 5G will be available on e-commerce platform Amazon. The sale will begin with the Early Deals of the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

Also Read

Lava Yuva Smart 2

LAVA Yuva Smart 2 with 5000mAh battery launched at Rs 6099: Check specs

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G with MediaTek Dimensity 7300 launched: Price and specs

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava Play Ultra 5G to be launched on Aug 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Tech Wrap August 18

Tech Wrap Aug 18: Samsung Galaxy Tab Active5, WhatsApp features, Honor X7c

Lava Play Ultra 5G

Lava to launch Play Ultra 5G gaming smartphone on August 20: What to expect

Lava Bold N1 5G: Details

The Lava Bold N1 5G sports a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the UNISOC T765 system-on-chip (SoC), coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage. It has an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water.
 
For optics, the rear camera setup is headlined by a 13MP primary sensor with AI-powered features for optimising visuals. The primary camera is supported by an auxiliary sensor, while the front has a 5MP sensor with screen flash. The rear camera is capable of recording 4K videos at 30 frames per second (fps).
 
It features a 5,000mAh battery with support for up to 18W charging. But, the company is offering a 10W power adapter in the box. It runs on Android 15 and Lava has promised to deliver two major software updates, and three years of security updates.

Lava Bold N1 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ notch display, 90Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: UNISOC T765 Octa-Core
  • OS: Android 15
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: Up to 128GB
  • Rear camera: 13MP AI dual camera setup
  • Front camera: 5MP with screen flash
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 10W charging (18W support)
  • Connectivity: Dual SIM (5G+5G), Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 4.2, OTG Support

More From This Section

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, and more

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE launched: Watch hands-on, check specs, features, more

Sony IER-EX15C wired earphones

Sony IER-EX15C USB-C wired earphones launched in India at Rs 2,490: Details

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless 80th Anniversary Edition

Sennheiser launches 80th anniversary special Momentum 4 Wireless headphones

Topics : Lava Lava International Lava smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 2:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayHappy Teachers Day 2025 WishesGiorgio Armani DiesGST RatesWeather Update TodayTrump Tariffs CaseUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon