iOS 27: iPhone Fold specific features to Apple Intelligence, what to expect

Apple's next major iPhone software update, expected to debut at WWDC 2026, will emphasise performance gains, long-term stability and new features designed for upcoming devices like the foldable iPhone

Apple iOS 26
Representative image: Apple iOS 26
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST
Apple is expected to unveil its next major iPhone software update — likely called iOS 27 — at the 2026 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). According to a Bloomberg report released earlier this month, the upcoming version will shift focus toward stability, performance gains and preparing iOS for new hardware categories, including Apple’s anticipated foldable iPhone. Here is what to expect from iOS 27:

iOS 27: What to expect

Performance and stability

Bloomberg reported that iOS 27 will prioritise “quality and underlying performance,” marking a shift after several feature-heavy updates over recent years — including the debut of Apple Intelligence with iOS 18 in 2024 and the Liquid Glass visual overhaul introduced with iOS 26 in 2025.
According to the report, Apple’s engineering teams are now “combing through Apple’s operating systems, hunting for bloat to cut, bugs to eliminate and any opportunity to meaningfully boost performance and overall quality.”

Optimisation for new form factors

Bloomberg previously reported that Apple may introduce its first foldable iPhone next year, potentially featuring a book-style hinge, followed by a special 20th-anniversary model in 2027 with a curved glass design.
 
iOS 27 is expected to serve as the foundation for these new devices, especially the foldable iPhone, which it may ship with by default. While Bloomberg has not detailed what foldable-specific features Apple is developing, expected additions could include new multitasking tools or windowing controls similar to those that debuted in iPadOS 26 earlier this year.

Apple Intelligence

Despite the emphasis on stability, iOS 27 is still expected to introduce new Apple Intelligence capabilities:
 
AI health agent: Apple is reportedly working on an AI-driven health assistant that could be offered as part of a potential Apple Health+ subscription. Earlier reports suggest it may provide AI-powered fitness guidance to help users refine and improve their workout techniques.
 
AI web search: Bloomberg previously reported that Apple is developing an AI-based “Answer Engine” that could rival the web search experiences offered by ChatGPT or Perplexity. Internally known as World Knowledge Answers, the system is expected to integrate with Siri, Safari and Spotlight to provide more advanced, conversational responses.

Other changes

Bloomberg also noted that iOS 27 may introduce region-specific or “bespoke” features tailored for emerging markets, along with additional refinements to the Liquid Glass design language introduced in iOS 26.

Topics :Apple Apple iOSiPhone

First Published: Nov 27 2025 | 4:00 PM IST

