iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and watchOS 11: What is new in Apple platforms

Apple has previewed the next-generation operating systems, called platforms, for iPads, Macs, and Watch series. The new Apple platforms bring a suite of artificial intelligence and machine learning features and capabilities that the US-based technology giant is calling Apple Intelligence. Here is everything new coming to Apple products with the new platform updates:

iPadOS 18

While Apple brings Apple intelligence to iPads as well with AI integration into the native apps, there are also other notable inclusions. Firstly, a maiden Calculator app that goes beyond traditional set up and offers Math Notes features for solving more complex problems such as equations, diagrams and charts. While users may utilise Apple Pencil to write Math Notes and more, the company brings Smart Script feature that uses machine learning to improve handwriting in notes, making it smoother and more legible. This feature also allows pasted texts to appear as handwritten notes.

One of the major upgrades to iPads with iPadOS 18 is the “Floating Tab Bar”, which allows greater accessibility to features while being in an app. The Floating Tab bar is customisable and can be moved into the sidebar.

macOS Sequoia

macOS Sequoia brings Apple intelligence to Macs. With integrated AI into the system, Apple Mac devices get generative AI capabilities built into native apps and also some third-party software. Additionally, Smart Siri also will make its way onto Macs with more natural sounding conversations, access to more control and generative capabilities with ChatGPT integration.





Read More: HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with built-in UPI launched: Check details Apart from AI, macOS Sequoia brings major upgrades to other aspects of the system as well. Firstly, iPhone users can now easily mirror their smartphone on to the mac for full access while the iPhone is locked. This also allows iPhone notifications to pop up on Macs and allows seamless transition within the ecosystem.

Apple has also improved the Safari browser with macOS Sequoia. The web browser now offers a Highlights feature for discovering information on the web, such as directions, summaries, or quick links to music, movies, and TV shows and more. For reading long text articles on the web, Safari can generate a summary and form a table of content for the same offering a more streamlined experience.

Multitasking on Macs is getting a boost too. With macOS Sequoia, users can simply drag a window to the edge of the display to get auto-suggestions for tile placement.

For video conferencing on Macs, Apple brings a new presenter preview that allows users to see a preview of what they are about to share. Additionally, Apple brings built-in backgrounds and custom Photo backgrounds for video conferences. Both these features work with third-party apps like Zoom, Webex and more.

Another notable inclusion is the new Passwords app that offers easier access to saved passwords, wi-Fi passwords and other security credentials all in one place. The apps uses iCloud to automatically sync with user’s other Apple devices and even with Windows through iCloud for Windows app.

watchOS 11

watchOS 11 introduces several new features aimed at enhancing health and usability. Firstly, there is a new Vitals app that brings insights into key health metrics such as heart rate, respiratory rate, wrist temperature, sleep duration, and blood oxygen during Sleep. Apple Watch further analyses these metrics for users to check in on their health status.

Apple also brings a Training load metric to Apple Watches that is specifically tailored for athletes and fitness enthusiasts. Training load helps users understand the strain on their body from workouts over the last seven days compared to the last 28 days which can help users make better decisions about their training plan. It also offers a new “Effort Rating” that shows how difficult the training was on a scale from 1 to 10.

Another major health feature is the new Cycle Tracking app that offers additional support for pregnant users to help them better understand changes in their physical and mental health during this period. The app shows their gestational age and allows them to log symptoms for things frequently experienced during pregnancy.

Apart from health features Apple has added a new Smart Stack widget that uses machine learning algorithms to suggest widgets based on time, date, location, daily routines, and more directly on to the watch face.

There are also more personalisation options for example the Photos watch face now analyses all pictures and recommends users with the best picture of their based on aesthetics, composition, and even facial expressions.