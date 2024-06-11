HMD 105, HMD 110 feature phones with built-in UPI launched: Check details

Human Mobile Devices , official brand licensee of Nokia, on June 11 launched its maiden feature phones in India under its own identity. The HMD 105 and HMD 110 bring built-in UPI app for digital transactions, auto call recording, MP3 Player, FM radio, and more. Additionally, these feature phones from HMD support voice assistance and multimedia features. HMD offers a one-year replacement guarantee on both the devices.

“The HMD 105 and HMD 110 are our first feature phones to be launched in India with stylish new designs and UPI capabilities. These devices underscore our commitment to providing accessible technology. The feature-packed HMD 105 and HMD 110 aim to bridge the digital divide and enhance financial access for all within our feature phone category. These phones embody our ‘more for less’ philosophy as we continue our multi-brand journey,” said Ravi Kunwar, Vice President HMD Global India.

HMD 105 and HMD 110: Price, availability and colours

HMD 105: Rs 999

Colours: Black, Purple, Blue

HMD 110: Rs 1,199

Colours: Black, Green

Both HMD 105 and 110 feature phones will be available starting June 11 at the company’s official website, select e-commerce platforms and retail stores.

HMD 105 and HMD 110: Details

HMD said that the feature phones have sleek design with strong corners and textured surface for better in-hand feel. The HMD 105 and HMD 110 come preloaded with features such as auto call recording, MP3 player, wired and wireless FM radio, dual LED Flash light, and more. The HMD 110 feature phone also houses a rear camera within a circular camera module aligned centrally.

Both feature phones come with a 1000mAh battery that the company said offers a standby time of up to 18 days. Additionally, both models come with 9 local language support while offering rendering capability for input in 23 different languages.