NASA to launch its streaming platform NASA+ this year, introduces beta site

NASA launched its beta site and will launch its streaming platform NASA+ later this year. The agency will revamps its main websites, offering a seamless and enriching browsing experience to its viewer

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
Photo by Laurenz Heymann on Unsplash

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 11:25 AM IST
NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) announced to launch its new streaming service called NASA+ on Friday. NASA's new platform will provide live coverage of space events, original content and documentaries, which will be available exclusively on the platform where content will be ad-free and without any charge.

NASA is revamping its main websites, offering a seamless and enriching browsing experience to its viewers.

NASA's new website and mobile application will provide information about the upcoming missions, research, climate data and more. According to NASA, the updated website will feature a topic-driven experience with a common search engine.

The agency has launched the beta site to the public as it is still in progress, and will improve the platform over time.

Earlier, the space agency also won Emmy awards for interactive live coverage and views. NASA will continue to provide the new streaming service, and the new series are yet to be announced.

NASA's associate administrator of communications issued a statement where he said, “We’re putting space on demand and at your fingertips with NASA’s new streaming platform.”

“Transforming our digital presence will help us better tell the stories of how NASA explores the unknown in air and space, inspires through discovery, and innovates for the benefit of humanity,” Etkind added.

The new NASA+ will be available on most of the streaming service platforms, and it can be accessed on the NASA application available to download on iOS and Android mobile and tablet.

NASA's new streaming platform will also be a part of social media giants, including Roku, Apple TV, and Fire TV. The user can find the platform on iOS and Android mobile and tablet.

With the release of NASA+, the space agency aims to create a dedicated space for viewers to access its content. 

In a press release, the CIO of NASA, Jeff Seaton said modernising its main websites and streamlining public engagement with online content are the first step towards NASA's information “more accessible, discoverable and secure.”

First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 11:24 AM IST

