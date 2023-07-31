Home / Technology / Tech News / Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

Apple iPhone 15 series may bring thinner bezels, USB-C, camera improvements

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward the Apple's all-screen dream iPhone

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2023 | 10:02 AM IST
American technology giant Apple Inc is on schedule to launch its 2023 iPhone in September. Expected to be called the iPhone 15 series, the 2023 lineup is reported to bring several improvements such as thin display bezels, USB type-C, and enhanced imaging experience. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, the new lineup will mark another stepping stone toward Apple’s all-screen dream iPhone. Here is a roundup of changes the iPhone 15 series is reported to bring:

Apple made a radical shift in the iPhone design language in 2017 with the launch of its 10-year anniversary special iPhone X. The smartphone had thin bezels around the screen, but a thick distracting notch on the top side for its Face ID hardware and front camera. Since then, every iPhone upgrade has been towards its goal of an iPhone that is truly all-screen.

Also Read: Foldable devices market to grow 4x by 2025 in ultra-premium segment: Report

Last year, Apple replaced the notch cut-out with the in-screen pill shaped cut-out in the Pro models. This year, Apple is expected to take another step forward towards its all-screen dream iPhone.

The iPhone 15 series would continue to get two separate lines with two models each in the vanilla iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro, respectively. The iPhone 15 line is reported to get the Dynamic Island screen, which Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro series. The iPhone 15 Pro series would feature a thin display bezel. According to Gurman, the border size around the display on the iPhone 15 Pro series would shrink to 1.5 mm from about 2.2 mm on current iPhones.

Also Read: POCO forays into audio category, launches Pods wireless earbuds in India

Beyond the screens, the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro series would introduce USB type-C port. The former is reported to be powered by the A16 chip, but the Pro models are expected to be powered by Apple’s next-gen 3nm chip.

Imaging is another area where the upgrades are coming to both the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro line. According to Gurman, major rear camera upgrades would include updated lenses and the ability to get a much wider range of optical zoom on the Pro models.


First Published: Jul 31 2023 | 10:02 AM IST

