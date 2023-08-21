Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.41%)
65216.09 + 267.43
Nifty (0.43%)
19393.60 + 83.45
Nifty Midcap (0.82%)
38126.40 + 311.00
Nifty Smallcap (0.37%)
5331.95 + 19.55
Nifty Bank (0.34%)
44002.00 + 150.95
Heatmap

HonorTech to relaunch Honor brand of phones in Sept, to invest Rs 1,000 cr

For the relaunch, HonorTech is going to work under a licensing deal with a Chinese smart devices company Honor, in India

Photo: Bloomberg

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 10:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

HonorTech will relaunch the Honor brand of smartphones in the country in September with plans to initially invest Rs 1,000 crore in the business, a senior company official said.
For the relaunch, HonorTech is going to work under a licensing deal with a Chinese smart devices company Honor, in India.
HonorTech CEO Madhav Sheth told PTI that the company will aim to garner 4-5 per cent market share in terms of volume by end of next year, which will translate to a revenue of Rs 10,000 crore for the company.
"The government is looking at the idea that business and authority in the company should be owned and managed by Indians.
"HonorTech is a completely Indian entity. We are going to work under a licensing deal with Honor where they will license us and we will do everything from sales to manufacturing in India. No royalty will go to Honor," Sheth said.
Honor brand was launched and owned by Chinese telecom major Huawei which sold it to another Chinese firm Shenzhen Zhixin New Information Technology in November 2020.

Also Read

Indian Super League Transfers: A look at big movers in off-season

From mobile phones to chips, India manufacturing enters golden era

Indian smartphone export likely crossed over Rs 82,000 cr in FY23

Apple, Samsung captures 96% of global smartphone operating profits

Smartphone sales may contract this year again, improved quality to blame

3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

China's Honor stages India return with local mfg plans in early 2024

When money talks: All you need to know about voice-based payment method

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

Photoshop maker Adobe's co-founder John Warnock passes away at age 82

Sheth recently quit Realme where he was steering their international business including India.
He has formed his own joint venture, HonorTech, with PSAV Global owned by entrepreneur C P Khandelwal.
"Honor's 70 per cent manufacturing is completely automatic and 40 per cent of their machinery is completely made by them. We need to match similar standards with them in India. Under the deal, Honor will help us with product know-how, entire supply chain management, technology transfers, software transfers at a defined cost," Sheth said.
He said that the company will initially get some of the Honor products to test the Indian market and plans to start manufacturing them locally by end of this year.
"We will launch Honor smartphones from next month onwards. We are in talks with electronics manufacturing services who are eligible for PLI (production-linked incentive) for manufacturing. We are targeting to start shipping "Made in India" products from November or December," Sheth said.
The company plans to raise Rs 1,000 crore in debt funding that will be invested by next year.
"We are looking at revenue of Rs 10,000 crore by end of next year which translates into 4-5 per cent volume market share," Sheth said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Technology Mobile phones Mobile phone

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 10:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesOnam 2023Stocks to WatchGold -Silver PricesJio Financial ServicesThreads Web VersionOnions PricesIndia Squad Asia Cup 2023Chandrayaan-3

Companies News

Shares of Ambani's $20 bn Jio Financial Services set to debut in MumbaiSoftBank sells a part of its stake in IPO-bound FirstCry for Rs 435 crore

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

Technology News

Instagram may roll out Threads web version to users this week: Report3D printed building: All you need to know about the future of construction

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon