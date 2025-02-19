iPhone 16e with Apple Intelligence, C1 modem launched: Check India pricing

New member in the Apple family is official and it is not the anticipated iPhone SE, but the iPhone 16e. Powered by the A18 chip, the iPhone 16e debuts Apple's maiden cellular modem called C1. Similar to the other iPhone 16 series models, the iPhone 16e supports Apple Intelligence. Here are the details:

iPhone 16e: India pricing and availability

The iPhone 16e will be available in white and black colours and in 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options, starting at Rs 59,900. The iPhone 16e will be available for pre-orders in India from February 21, while general availability begins Friday, February 28.

iPhone 16e: What is new

Apple said that the iPhone 16e is powered by the latest-generation A18 chip. It is the a chip derivative from iPhone 16 series with 4-core GPU for advanced gaming features such as hardware-accelerated ray tracing. Moreover, the chip has 16-core Neural Engine to run machine learning (ML) models faster, enabling support for Apple Intelligence.

The iPhone 16e features a familiar design akin to the iPhone 14, featuring a notch on top of the display, incorporating Face ID sensors. The display is a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel. At the back, the iPhone 16e features a single 48MP Fusion camera that Apple says has 2x telephoto capabilities integrated. The iPhone 16e supports 4K video capture in Dolby Vision at up to 60 fps. Additionally, it can record video with Spatial Audio for immersive listening with AirPods, Apple Vision Pro, and more compatible devices.

The iPhone 16e features the Action Button, which debuted on the iPhone 15 Pro models, offering access to custom actions with a press. On the iPhone 16e, this Action Button also offers access to Apple Intelligence-powered Visual Intelligence feature. Visual Intelligence can summarise and copy text, translate text between languages, detect phone numbers or email addresses with the option to add to contacts, identify an animal or plant, and more. It also lets users perform visual searches using Google or OpenAI's ChatGPT.

The iPhone 16e also brings support for Apple's Satellite features including Emergency SOS, Roadside Assistance, Messages, and Find My via satellite. Another notable addition is the USB-C port at the bottom, aligning it with the recent iPhone models.