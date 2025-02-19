Classic to cutting-edge: Tracing the journey of iPhone SE & what comes next

Apple introduced the iPhone SE in 2016, offering high performance in a compact form factor, but most importantly at a more accessible price point. Over the years, the SE has evolved, with each new generation refining its features while staying true to its roots—a smaller, more affordable iPhone experience. Now in its third generation, launched in 2022, the iPhone SE is due for an update. With the fourth generation expected soon, here is a timeline tracing the iPhone SE’s journey and how it has evolved while maintaining its core philosophy of accessibility and power.

The birth of the iPhone SE

Release date: March 21, 2016

The iPhone SE debuted as a compact alternative to the iPhone 6S series. It combined the familiar form factor of the iPhone 5S with the advanced internals of the 6S, featuring the A9 chip and a 12MP camera with support for Live Photos and 4K video recording. Apple aimed to offer flagship performance in a smaller, more affordable package, catering to users who preferred compact screens at a lower price point. This strategic move helped Apple tap into a broader market.

Display: 4-inch retina

4-inch retina Connectivity: LTE, Wi-Fi

LTE, Wi-Fi Chip: A9

A9 Camera: 12MP, with support for 4K video recording

Offered in space grey, silver, gold, and rose gold metallic finishes in 16GB and 64GB storage options, starting at Rs 39,000.

iPhone SE second-generation: A modern twist on a classic design

Release date: April 15, 2020

The second-generation iPhone SE revived the classic design, closely resembling the iPhone 8 but with the power of the A13 Bionic chip from the iPhone 11 series. The 4.7-inch screen and Touch ID button defined this iteration, which offered both value and high-end performance. It was designed for users seeking an affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem without compromising processing power or camera quality.

Display: 4.7-inch retina HD with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10

4.7-inch retina HD with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Connectivity: LTE, Wi-Fi 6

LTE, Wi-Fi 6 Chip: A13 Bionic

A13 Bionic Camera: 12MP, with support for 4K video recording at up to 60fps

12MP, with support for 4K video recording at up to 60fps Software: iOS 13

iOS 13 Protection: IP67

Offered in black, white, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options, starting at Rs 42,500.

iPhone SE third generation: Keeping pace with modern demands

Release date: March 8, 2022

The third-generation iPhone SE refined the formula further, upgrading to the A15 Bionic chip—the same as in the iPhone 13. While retaining the iPhone 8-inspired design, it improved performance, camera quality, and added 5G support. The focus remained on delivering power-packed features in a compact form factor without the premium price of flagship models.

Display: 4.7-inch retina HD with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10

4.7-inch retina HD with support for Dolby Vision and HDR10 Connectivity: 5G, Wi-Fi 6

5G, Wi-Fi 6 Chip: A15 Bionic

A15 Bionic Camera: 12MP

12MP Software: iOS 15

iOS 15 Protection: IP67

Offered in midnight, starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED finishes in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB storage options, starting at Rs 43,900.

The future of iPhone SE: Is a bigger screen and Face ID on the horizon?

Expected release date: February 19, 2025

Apple has consistently maintained a small-to-medium screen form factor with the SE line. However, speculation suggests that the next generation could shift towards a larger, edge-to-edge display. With advancements in chip technology supporting artificial intelligence features and a potential demand for more screen space in the budget-friendly segment, the iPhone SE’s next evolution may blend the best elements of its predecessors with features from the iPhone 14 or 15 series.