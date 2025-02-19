Flipkart 'Tablet Premier League': Check deals, offers on iPads, Galaxy Tabs

E-commerce platform Flipkart has announced discount offers and more on tablets, as part of its Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025 (TPL 2025) sale. Flipkart said that customers can avail discounts up to 50 per cent for a limited period of time on tablets from Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, Redmi and more. The sale period starts February 20 at noon.

Apart from discount offers, there are no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) options, exchange offers, and other benefits such as free OTT subscriptions on purchase of tablets during the sale period. Beyond tablets, customers can avail discounts on accessories such as folio covers and keyboards. Flipkart is also offering 10-minute deliveries of select tablets at certain locations through its quick-commerce platform "Minutes."

Flipkart Tablet Premier League 2025: Offers

During the sale period, the Apple iPad 10th generation model will be available for Rs 28,999, including all offers. The 10th gen iPad was launched in 2022, priced at Rs 39,900 for the 64GB storage variant with Wi-Fi support. However, the price was reduced to Rs 34,900 after the launch of new iPad models last year.

Similarly, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 model will be available for Rs 39,999, including all offers. Launched in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 was priced at Rs 72,999 onwards and comes with an S-Pen in the box.

Other notable devices that will be available with a discount during Flipkart's Tablet Premier League 2025 include:

Lenovo Tab Plus -

Sale price: Rs 13,749 onwards (Inclusive of all offers)

Launch price: Rs 22,999

OnePlus Pad Go-

Sale price: Rs 15,749 onwards (Inclusive of all offers)

Launch price: Rs 19,999 onwards

Realme Pad 2 Lite-