iPhone 17 Air to low-cost MacBook: Devices Apple could still launch in 2025

iPhone 17: May gain ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and an upgraded front camera.

iPhone 17 Air: Rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone yet with a futuristic design, though it may trade off some battery life and camera hardware.

iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Expected to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build, a new camera bar, improved telephoto capabilities, and better front-facing cameras.

New Macs

Apple is likely to begin updating its Mac lineup with the M5-series Apple Silicon. Expected updates include:

MacBook Pro: Could be offered in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations. However, recent reports suggest M5 MacBook Pros might be delayed until 2026.

Mac Pro: May get an upgrade to the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip.

In addition to M5 Macs, Apple could also launch a new budget-friendly MacBook model in the coming months. As reported by 9to5Mac, the company is said to be developing an entirely new entry-level MacBook variant that will use an iPhone-class A-series Apple Silicon.