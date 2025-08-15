iPhone 17 Air to low-cost MacBook: Devices Apple could still launch in 2025

- iPhone 16e
- MacBook Air with M4
- Mac Studio with M3 Ultra/M4 Max
- iPad Air with M3
- iPad with A16
- iPhone 17
- iPhone 17 Air
- iPhone 17 Pro
- iPhone 17 Pro Max
- MacBook Pro with M5
- New entry-level MacBook
- New Mac Pro
- iPad Pro with M5
- AirPods Pro 3
- Apple Watch Series 11
- Apple Watch Ultra 3
- Apple Watch SE 3
- New Apple TV 4K
- HomePod Mini 2
- AirTag 2
- Studio Display 2
Upcoming Apple products: What to expect
iPhone 17 Series
- iPhone 17: May gain ProMotion (120Hz refresh rate) and an upgraded front camera.
- iPhone 17 Air: Rumoured to be the thinnest iPhone yet with a futuristic design, though it may trade off some battery life and camera hardware.
- iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max: Expected to feature a hybrid aluminium-glass build, a new camera bar, improved telephoto capabilities, and better front-facing cameras.
New Macs
- MacBook Pro: Could be offered in M5, M5 Pro, and M5 Max configurations. However, recent reports suggest M5 MacBook Pros might be delayed until 2026.
- Mac Pro: May get an upgrade to the M3 Ultra (from the 2025 Mac Studio) or a new M4 Ultra chip.
- New entry level MacBook: Likely to feature a 12.9-inch display and could be powered by Apple A18 Pro chip. This model is rumoured to launch in late 2025 or early 2026.
iPad Pro
AirPods Pro 3
Apple Watches
- Apple Watch Series 11: May feature blood pressure monitoring (for hypertension detection, not precise readings), a sleep score feature, and a 5G RedCap modem for faster connectivity. It is also expected to have an updated S11 chip.
- Apple Watch Ultra 3: Could add satellite connectivity for emergency messaging, and blood pressure monitoring. It is also rumoured to feature a slimmer design, larger display with anti-reflective coating, and an S11 chipset.
- Apple Watch SE 3: Likely to get an S9 or S10 chip refresh, and potentially adopt the Apple Watch Series 8 design with larger display sizes (41mm and 45mm). There are rumours of a switch to rigid plastic for the casing to lower costs.
Apple Home Devices
- Apple TV 4K: A refreshed version may come powered by the A18 or A17 Pro chip, enabling support for Apple Intelligence features. It could also include a built-in camera for FaceTime and Apple’s custom-designed Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, potentially supporting Wi-Fi 7.
- HomePod Mini 2: Expected to run on a newer S-series chip (possibly S9 or S10), allowing it to handle select Apple Intelligence functions. Could also include Apple’s custom Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chip, potentially supporting Wi-Fi 6E or Wi-Fi 7.
Others products
- AirTag 2: May offer improved anti-stalking measures, more precise location tracking with a next-generation UWB chip (likely the U2 chip from iPhone 15 series), and better battery life alerts.
- Studio Display 2: Rumoured to feature a 27-inch MiniLED panel and a better front-facing camera. It might also offer a 32-inch 6K resolution option.
