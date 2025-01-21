iPhone 17 Air: What we know so far about Apple's new sleek iPhone model

Apple is reportedly planning to introduce a new model called the "iPhone 17 Air" in its 2025 line-up, replacing the current Plus model in the iPhone 17 series. According to 9To5Mac, this new variant is expected to bring a sleek design inspired by the iPad Pro while introducing new features and aesthetics. Here is a detailed look at what to expect from the iPhone 17 Air:

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

Design

The iPhone 17 Air model is expected to be the slimmest iPhone yet, measuring less than the iPhone 6, which currently holds the record for the thinnest iPhone at 6.9mm. According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the anticipated iPhone Air model will measure 5.5mm which is slightly thicker than the 5.1mm M4 iPad Pro that debuted last year. To achieve this compact form factor, Apple is expected to draw internal design cues from the iPad Pro.

Display

The anticipated iPhone 17 Air is expected to get similar display technology as the Pro models in the iPhone 17 line-up. This suggests that the new sleek model could get an LTPO panel which will support dynamic refresh rate adjustments up to 120Hz. The screen size is anticipated to be 6.6 inches, slightly smaller than the 6.7-inch display of the iPhone 16 Plus, which it may replace.

Camera

To accommodate the slim chassis, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single rear camera. As per reports, it could come equipped with a 48MP primary camera and a 24MP sensor on the front.

Performance

The iPhone 17 Air is rumoured to be powered by Apple's next-generation A19 chip, aligning with the base models in the iPhone 17 series. It will also likely get 8GB RAM like the standard iPhone models to support Apple Intelligence features. Additionally, Apple could equip the Air model with its new in-house cellular modem which is expected to make its debut on the fourth-generation iPhone SE model. The new modem will also integrate Wi-Fi and Bluetooth chips.

Battery

Apple is said to be working on a new battery technology for the iPhone 17 Air, potentially using carbon nanotubes and a mix of materials like nickel, cobalt, manganese, and aluminium. This approach aims to maximise power density while maintaining the slim design. However, some reports indicate reliability challenges with this technology, suggesting that Apple may opt for a conventional battery design instead.