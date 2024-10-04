Business Standard
iPhone SE to feature Apple-made 5G modem, iPhone 15's main camera: Report

Reportedly, Apple's indigenously made modem is codenamed "Centauri" internally and has been developed to handle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity as well

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
Apple’s next-generation iPhone SE could be the first iPhone to feature the company’s indigenous 5G modem. According to a report by 9to5Mac, Apple may replace Qualcomm’s modem with its own chip to handle connectivity in the next-generation iPhone SE. Additionally, the report details other specifications for the next iPhone SE, including camera and display information.

iPhone SE: What to expect

The next-generation iPhone SE is expected to launch early next year and will come with a more modern look, moving away from the iPhone 8 series-inspired design with a home button. The iPhone SE 4 will likely feature an iPhone 14-inspired design with a flat frame and edge-to-edge display, complete with a notch on top. According to the 9to5Mac report, the new iPhone SE, which is codenamed V59 internally, will sport the same 6.1-inch OLED display as the iPhone 14, with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 and a 60 Hz refresh rate.
 
It is also likely that Apple will enable Apple Intelligence on the iPhone SE 4 by powering it with the latest A18 chip that launched with the new iPhone 16. According to the report, the new iPhone SE could feature 8GB of RAM and the same 5-core GPU configured A18 chip as the base iPhone 16.

On the imaging front, Apple is reportedly equipping the iPhone SE with the 48MP primary camera featured on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus models. However, it is unlikely to include an ultra-wide-angle lens. It is also expected that the iPhone SE will borrow the 12MP front camera from the iPhone 15.
The most significant change is expected in the connectivity department, with Apple reportedly equipping the iPhone SE with a custom 5G modem, replacing Qualcomm. The report stated that the indigenous modem chip is codenamed “Centauri” internally and has been developed to handle Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and GPS connectivity as well.

