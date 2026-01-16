Instagram expands Meta AI reel translations to more Indian languages

Instagram is rolling out Meta AI-powered reel translations in five additional Indian languages, expanding access to the feature for users across the country. First announced in November 2025, the update enables reels to be translated, dubbed, and lip-synced in Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi. The feature is being rolled out across Meta apps, including Instagram and Facebook.

Additionally, Instagram Edits now supports Devanagari and Bengali Assamese fonts, in languages like Hindi, Marathi, Bengali, and Assamese directly within the app. Meta said the expanded language support will reach users gradually over the coming days.

Meta AI translation feature update: Details

Until now, Meta AI-powered reel translations supported a limited set of languages such as English, Hindi, Spanish, and Portuguese. The update adds five new Indian languages, including Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.

ALSO READ: Amazon Great Republic Day sale: Check deals on iPhones, OnePlus 15 and more According to the company, the translation feature uses Meta AI to automatically convert spoken audio in reels into another language. When the feature is turned on, the tool preserves the sound and tone of the user’s voice, so their reels feel authentic. Users can also choose to allow the lip-syncing feature, which syncs the translated audio to their mouth movements. It gives a view as if the viewer is speaking the language itself. Instagram said this makes the experience more natural for viewers, especially when watching creator-led or spoken-content videos.