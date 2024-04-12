Home / Technology / Tech News / iPhone users in 92 countries get spyware attack warning from Apple

iPhone users in 92 countries get spyware attack warning from Apple

"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," the message read

Photo: Bloomberg
ANI Middle East
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 4:36 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Apple sent notifications to individuals in 92 countries warning them that they may have been the target of mercenary spyware attacks, TechCrunch reports.

"Apple detected that you are being targeted by a mercenary spyware attack that is trying to remotely compromise the iPhone associated with your Apple ID -xxx-," the message read.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Apple's alert went on to share additional information about the incident. "This attack is likely targeting you specifically because of who you are or what you do. Although it's never possible to achieve absolute certainty when detecting such attacks, Apple has high confidence in this warning please take it seriously," the alert continued.

Apple explained that it couldn't provide any information about what prompted the message out of concern that additional information would help attackers avoid future detection. The company uses internal information and investigations to pinpoint attacks.

Also Read

3nm chip to faster 5G: What analysts expect from Apple iPhone 16 series

Apple will add camera gestures to iPhone 16 using Capture Button: Report

Apple warns users in India, 91 other nations of 'mercenary spyware' attack

iPhone 16 to get upgraded microphones as Siri closes in on AI integration

Apple Days sale: Vijay Sales announces offers on iPhones, MacBooks and more

Google releases Android 15 beta on Pixel devices for testing: Know details

Used iPhone parts eligible for repairs, Apple announces: Know details

Samsung's GalaxyAI features coming to more devices this year: Details here

Apple plans to overhaul entire Mac Line with AI-focused M4 processors

Apple drops term 'state-sponsored' attacks from threat notification policy

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Apple iPhone

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 4:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story