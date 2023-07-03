iPhone users to soon get satellite-powered internet and voice calls: Report



In a Federal Communications Commission (FCC) filing, Apple’s partner Globalstar hinted at the possibility of iPhone’s enhanced satellite-powered features. Following the introduction of the emergency SOS via satellite feature in the iPhone 14 series, Apple will now expand the service to include calls and internet, LiveMint reported.



The filing describes T-Mobile and SpaceX's plan to power satellite internet services for "unmodified" T-Mobile smartphones. The SOS feature enables users to send texts to emergency services without the need for cellular reception or WiFi. The feature has assisted in the rescue of several people who have become stranded in remote areas. Find My app can be used to share the location with others via satellite.



The statement indicates that Globalstar could be chalking out a plan to bring satellite voice calls and internet connectivity on the tech giant’s products. "Globalstar’s MSS [mobile satellite service] system will continue to evolve over time to support a growing array of direct-to-handset features and services in its licensed spectrum," Globalstar says.



How to use the SOS feature? The report further added that AT&T and AST SpaceMobile are in the process of enabling “satellite-powered voice calls and internet access to unmodified consumer smartphones.”



2. Trees with light foliage may weaken the connection, while trees with dense foliage may block it. Mountains and tall structures will also obstruct the connection. 1. Hold the cellphone in a normal position with a clear view of the sky.



4. Irrespective of whether the screen is locked or not, the satellite connection won’t be lost. 3. To avoid a blocked signal, follow the steps shown on the screen to turn left or right or move.

Once connected, the mobile phone begins communicating through texts with emergency responders, sharing vital information such as medical ID and emergency contact information, emergency questionnaire answers, current location, and remaining battery life of the iPhone.