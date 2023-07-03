Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup



“If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices”, Zuckerberg said. Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced a new feature on WhatsApp, which allows users to transfer their chat history between devices on the same operating system.



The chat history transfer process is authenticated with a QR code and data is only shared between the two devices, and fully encrypted during transfer, it said. This feature, according to Meta, is more secure than using unofficial third-party apps, which lack clear privacy practices.



How to transfer chat history? Meta further said that the process is faster than backing up and restoring chat history. The users can also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep.



Other features Before beginning the chat history transfer process, make sure that both devices are connected to Wi-Fi. To complete the process, go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer on the old phone and scan the QR code displayed on the screen with your new phone.