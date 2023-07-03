Home / Technology / Tech News / Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

Here's how to transfer WhatsApp chats on a new device without cloud backup

While transferring chats using the cloud has been the norm, this new, quicker method is sure to be handy for users

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 5:11 PM IST
Meta Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Mark Zuckerberg on Friday announced a new feature on WhatsApp, which allows users to transfer their chat history between devices on the same operating system.
“If you want to move your WhatsApp chats to a new phone, you can now do it more privately without your chats ever leaving your devices”, Zuckerberg said.

This feature, according to Meta, is more secure than using unofficial third-party apps, which lack clear privacy practices.
The chat history transfer process is authenticated with a QR code and data is only shared between the two devices, and fully encrypted during transfer, it said.

Meta further said that the process is faster than backing up and restoring chat history. The users can also transfer large media files and attachments, which were usually too large to keep.
How to transfer chat history?

Before beginning the chat history transfer process, make sure that both devices are connected to Wi-Fi. To complete the process, go to Settings > Chats > Chat transfer on the old phone and scan the QR code displayed on the screen with your new phone.
Other features

In terms of other features, WhatsApp is said to be testing a feature that will allow users to add up to 32 other users on a video call, according to a WABetaInfo report.
Recently, WhatsApp had announced a new feature called 'Channels' that allows users to receive updates from people and organisations they follow within the app. This feature will be visible in a new tab within the platform called 'Updates', where one can find status and the channels being followed.

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 5:11 PM IST

