iQOO Z10 with 7300 mAh battery goes on sale in India: Price, offers, more

The new iQOO Z10 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 21,999 upwards, the smartphone is available on the company's official website and certain e-commerce platforms. The iQOO Z10 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset and has a 7,300 mAh battery. Additionally, the smartphone offers several AI-powered features such as AI Erase, AI Super Document, and more.

iQOO Z10 was launched earlier this month alongside iQOO z10x which is set to go on sale on April 22.

iQOO Z10: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 21,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 23,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 25,999

Colours: Steller Black and Glacier Silver

iQOO Z10: Availability and introductory offers

The iQOO Z10 smartphone is now available on the company's official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India.

Customers purchasing the smartphone can get a bank discount of Rs 2,000 on select bank cards from SBI and ICICI. Alternatively, customers can also get a bonus of up to Rs 2,000 on exchanging their current devices. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

iQOO Z10 series: Details

The iQOO Z10 sports a 6.77-inch AMOLED display. The display features a 120Hz refresh rate and offers 5,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, coupled with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.

For the camera system, the iQOO Z10 features a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary camera is assisted by a basic 2MP secondary camera. For selfies, video calls, and more, the smartphone includes a 32MP front-facing sensor. It has a 7,300mAh battery and supports 90W FlashCharge technology, which the company claims can charge the phone from 1 per cent to 50 per cent in just 33 minutes.

On the software side, the smartphone runs on Android 15-based Funtouch OS. The company also offers two years of OS updates and three years of security updates. Additionally, the smartphone includes several AI-powered features like AI Erase to improve pictures by removing unwanted objects, AI Note Assistant which helps summarise, extract to-dos, and translate, and AI Super Document, which improves scanned documents.

The iQOO Z10 comes with an IP65 rating for protection against dust and water splashes. It has also received MIL-STD-810H military-grade certification for durability.

iQOO Z10 : Specifications