Beats launches USB 2.0 charging cables for Apple, Android devices: Prices

Apple-owned audio wear brand Beats has forayed into the charging cables market with the launch of Beats Cables. These charging cables are offered in an assortment of lengths and colours. Here are the details of the newly launched Beats Cables.

Beats Cables: Price and availability

Price: Rs 1,900 (for one), Rs 3,500 (for two)

Configurations: USB-C to USB-C, USB-A to USB-C, and USB-C to Lightning

Colours: Bolt Black, Surge Stone, Nitro Navy, and Rapid Red

Beats Cables are now available to purchase from Apple’s official website.

Beats Cables: Details

Beats cables feature a woven, tangle-resistant design that helps reduce wear and prevents fraying over time. They come in two length options, 1.5 meters and 20 centimeters (8 inches), to suit both desktop setups and on-the-go use.

The USB-C to USB-C cable is compatible with USB-C Apple and Android devices. It supports charging, syncing, audio, CarPlay, and data transfer. It can be used to charge USB-C Beats headphones and speakers while playing audio or streaming lossless audio.

With supported hardware, it enables fast charging up to 60 watts and transfers data at USB 2.0 speeds. It can be used with a USB-C power adapter to charge devices from a wall outlet.

The USB-A to USB-C cable allows charging, syncing, CarPlay, and data transfers. Fast charging is available up to 15 watts on select iPhone and iPad models, with data speeds at USB 2.0 levels.

The USB-C to Lightning cable works with iOS and iPadOS devices that use Lightning ports. It supports charging, syncing, CarPlay, and fast charging on compatible models.