Home / Technology / Tech News / iQOO Z9 5G India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

iQOO Z9 5G India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

The iQOO Z9 5G will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor. The smartphone is expected to arrive in up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB on-board storage configurations

iQOO Z9 5G in Brushed Green colourway
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 12 2024 | 11:38 AM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is set to launch in India the iQOO Z9 5G on March 12. The smartphone’s launch is set to kick off at 12pm on iQOO India’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the event’s livestream in the video embedded towards the end of the article.

iQOO Z9 5G: What we know so far

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a runup to the launch, iQOO has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone, including the processor details and the primary rear camera sensor. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 system-on-chip. It will be offered in up to 8GB RAM with additional 8GB RAM on offer via “Extended RAM” feature.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will feature an AMOLED display of 1800 nits peak brightness level and 1200Hz touch sampling rate. To complement the display, iQOO said, there will be a stereo speaker system on the smartphone.

For imaging, the iQOO Z9 5G will sport a dual-camera setup on the back led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The company said that the smartphone camera will support 4K recording.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will be offered in Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. From the teaser images released by the company, the smartphone appears to feature a flat back panel with matte finish with a rectangular camera module with a metallic finish. Complementing the boxy design is the flat frame that houses the power button and volume buttons on the right side of the smartphone while the left side maintains a clean look.

iQOO Z9 5G: Expected specification

  • Display: AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 1800nits peak brightness, 1200 Hz touch sampling rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200
  • RAM: 8GB RAM + 8GB (Virtual)
  • Storage: up to 256GB
  • Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary sensor + 8MP Ultra-wide
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • OS: FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14

iQOO Z9 5G: Watch Livestream

Also Read

iQOO 12 with Qualcomm SD 8 Gen3 launched in India: Price, specs, and more

iQOO 12 India launch today: Know specifications, watch livestream, and more

iQOO 12 review: A competitively priced phone with well-rounded performance

iQOO Neo 9 Pro smartphone India launch scheduled for Feb 22: What to expect

iQOO Neo 9 Pro launched in India: Know price, specs and introductory offers

Apple working on MacBook Pro upgrade with M4 chip for Oct release: Report

OpenAI slams Elon Musk, calls his claims 'incoherent' in court filing

Planning to set up public sector unit to provide tech: Salesforce India CEO

Google Doodle celebrates 'flat white coffee' with animated illustrations

Soon, Elon Musk's AI startup xAI to make Grok chatbot open source: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :VivoiQOOChinese smartphonessmartphone

First Published: Mar 12 2024 | 11:38 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story