iQOO Z9 5G India launch at 12 pm: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo’s sub-brand iQOO is set to launch in India the iQOO Z9 5G on March 12. The smartphone’s launch is set to kick off at 12pm on iQOO India’s official YouTube channel. You can watch the event’s livestream in the video embedded towards the end of the article.

iQOO Z9 5G: What we know so far

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

In a runup to the launch, iQOO has revealed some of the key specifications of the smartphone, including the processor details and the primary rear camera sensor. The smartphone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 system-on-chip. It will be offered in up to 8GB RAM with additional 8GB RAM on offer via “Extended RAM” feature.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will feature an AMOLED display of 1800 nits peak brightness level and 1200Hz touch sampling rate. To complement the display, iQOO said, there will be a stereo speaker system on the smartphone.

For imaging, the iQOO Z9 5G will sport a dual-camera setup on the back led by a 50MP Sony IMX882 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation. The company said that the smartphone camera will support 4K recording.

The iQOO Z9 5G smartphone will be offered in Graphene Blue and Brushed Green. From the teaser images released by the company, the smartphone appears to feature a flat back panel with matte finish with a rectangular camera module with a metallic finish. Complementing the boxy design is the flat frame that houses the power button and volume buttons on the right side of the smartphone while the left side maintains a clean look.

iQOO Z9 5G: Expected specification

Display: AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 1800nits peak brightness, 1200 Hz touch sampling rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7200

RAM: 8GB RAM + 8GB (Virtual)

Storage: up to 256GB

Camera: 50MP (Sony IMX882) primary sensor + 8MP Ultra-wide

Battery: 5000mAh

OS: FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14

iQOO Z9 5G: Watch Livestream