Third developer beta of iOS 18.2 introduces Camera Control improvements for iPhone 16 series and updates to Photos app functionality

Harsh Shivam
Last Updated : Nov 12 2024 | 11:17 AM IST
Apple has rolled out the third developer beta of iOS 18.2, adding enhancements to the Camera Control feature on the iPhone 16 series, along with refinements to the Photos app. While previous developer betas have largely focused on expanding Apple Intelligence capabilities, the latest release aims to improve the user experience with new usability features.
 
The iOS 18.2 update is expected to roll out next month for all iPhones compatible with iOS 18. However, Apple Intelligence features will remain exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro Max, and all iPhone 16 models.
 
iOS 18.2 developer beta 3: What is new
 
Camera Control enhancements: The latest developer beta adds a new setting for the Camera Control button on the iPhone 16 series, allowing users to disable the default “Require Screen On” option. With this setting disabled, users can open the Camera app—or another assigned function—with a single press, even when the screen is off. Previously, users needed to press the Camera Control button twice: once to wake the screen and a second time to open the app. This new feature streamlines the process for quicker snapshots.

Photos App update: In iOS 18.2 beta 3, videos in the Photos app no longer zoom in or out when tapped. Both the player and gallery overlay at the bottom of the screen remain visible, making navigation easier.
 
Other Updates: In addition, iOS 18.2 beta 3 introduces new icons for Apple CarPlay and resolves bugs affecting the Play Sound and Precision Finding features of AirTags.
 
iOS 18.2: Apple Intelligence features
 
The initial batch of Apple Intelligence features arrived with iOS 18.1. With iOS 18.2, Apple plans to expand the suite of these features in December. Key updates include:
  • Image Playground: A new tool for creating custom images from text prompts and themes, available as a standalone app and integrated into native apps like Notes.
  • Image Wand: Transforms rough sketches into refined images.
  • Genmoji: Enables users to create custom emojis, with the Genmoji editor embedded in the standard emoji keyboard.
  • “Compose” in Writing Tools: Integrates OpenAI’s ChatGPT to let users generate text based on prompts.
  • “Describe Your Change” in Writing Tools: A new text field allows users to specify text modifications beyond preset options.
  • ChatGPT Integration in Siri: Siri is able to send more complex requests to ChatGPT for assistance, pending user permission for privacy protection.
  • Visual Intelligence: For iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro users, pressing and holding the Camera Control on the lock screen opens a viewfinder, enabling users to take a quick photo to gather information about their surroundings.
First Published: Nov 12 2024 | 11:17 AM IST

