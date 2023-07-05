ISRO moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to launch to the moon by mid-July, has been integrated with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3). On July 5, ISRO tweeted, "Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3".

The launch date has not yet been announced by ISRO. However, the Chandrayaan-3 launch window runs from July 12 to July 19. The space agency will select the earliest possible launch date of the mission, according to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath.

Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3. pic.twitter.com/4sUxxps5Ah — ISRO (@isro) July 5, 2023

