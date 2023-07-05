Home / Technology / Tech News / ISRO moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

ISRO moon mission: Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft integrated with launch vehicle

India's third lunar mission, Chandrayaan-3 aims to demonstrate end-to-end capability for safe landing and roving on the lunar surface

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
ISRO moon mission

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft, which the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) plans to launch to the moon by mid-July, has been integrated with the Launch Vehicle Mark-III (LVM3). On July 5, ISRO tweeted, "Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3".

The launch date has not yet been announced by ISRO. However, the Chandrayaan-3 launch window runs from July 12 to July 19. The space agency will select the earliest possible launch date of the mission, according to ISRO Chairman S. Somanath.

????LVM3-M4/Chandrayaan-3????️ Mission:

Today, at Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota, the encapsulated assembly containing Chandrayaan-3 is mated with LVM3. pic.twitter.com/4sUxxps5Ah — ISRO (@isro) July 5, 2023
 

ISRO moon mission: Overview
India's third moon mission, Chandrayaan-3 is a follow-up to Chandrayaan-2 that aims to demonstrate complete capability for safe landing and roving on the lunar surface. The purpose of an indigenous lander module (LM), propulsion module (PM), and rover that together constitute Chandrayaan-3, is to develop and demonstrate new technologies necessary for interplanetary missions.

As per the ISRO, the lander has the capacity to soft-land at a particular lunar site and deploy a rover that carries out in-situ chemical analysis of the lunar surface during its mobility. The Lander and the Rover have scientific payloads to do the lunar surface experiments.

ISRO moon mission: Insight
The primary function of the PM is to separate the LM from the PM and carry it from the launch vehicle injection to the final lunar 100-kilometre circular polar orbit. In addition, the Propulsion Module has a single scientific payload that will be used after the Lander Module is separated as a value-added component.

Post-launch in mid-July, on account of India's past moon mission, Chandrayaan-2, the orbital raising will occur. The lander and orbiter will circle the moon prior to landing on the moon. Mr Somanath had previously stated that ISRO has strengthened the lander in addition to adding more with additional fuel and brand-new equipment. Chandrayaan-3 will be going in a similar way as its predecessor, and will likewise be landing at a similar site.



Topics :Isro projectsisro launchISRO satellite

First Published: Jul 05 2023 | 7:25 PM IST

