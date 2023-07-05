OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 will launch today at Summer event



The Nord 3 is a successor to OnePlus Nord 2, launched in July 2021. The company has majorly focused on developing budget-friendly smartphones for customers who do not wish to spend much on smartphones. OnePlus is set to launch its OnePlus Nord 3 5G and OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G smartphones, along with other devices like nePlus Nords Buds 2R and OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 ANC today, at the Nord Summer launch event.

OnePlus Nord 3 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G: Features The OnePlus Nord 3 comes with a 6.74-inch FHD+ AMOLED with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor that comes in two variants; 8GB+128GB and 16GB+256GB.



The company has also done a great job from a Camera point of view, as the device comes with a 5000 mAH battery with 80W fast charging. The Nord 3 operating system is OxygenOS 13.1, based on Android 13. The smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, where the primary camera is 50 MP main IMX890 sensor with OIS with other 8MP and 2MP rear cameras. The Nord 3 has a 16MP front camera.

On the other end, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G's most of the features are similar to the OnePlus Nord 3 5G. The major changes are with the processor, as the smartphone has Qualcomm Snapdragon 782G, which comes with 12GB RAM and 256 GB storage. What is the price of Nord CE 3 5G and OnePlus Nord 3 5G Price in India?

The OnePlus Nord 3 5G expected price of the 8GB+128GB variant starts at Rs 32,999, and the 16GB+256GB variant costs Rs 36,999. Another highlight of the event is OnePlus Nord CE 3 5G which costs around Rs 25,000 in India. When will the OnePlus Summer Launch Event begin, and where to watch it?

The OnePlus Summer Launch Event will begin today, July 5 at 7 pm (IST). Interested users can watch the live streaming of the event on OnePlus's official youtube channel.

