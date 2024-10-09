Dozee's health monitoring tech help NRIs check on their parents remotely

Mudit Dandwate, a 2013 IIT graduate in mechanical engineering, started his career as a vehicle dynamics novice at Altair Technologies. During his tenure, he designed and built four full-scale race cars, including the country’s first electric race cars. He also designed a cricket bat that received approval from Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) and licensed by British sportswear brand Slazenger, and continues to be in use even today.

In 2017, Mudit Dandwate experienced a life-changing event when he lost his arm while saving his dog from a crocodile. Undeterred, he turned this adversity into inspiration, developing a thought-controlled bionic arm. This personal challenge intensified his drive for innovation, leading him to co-found health tech firm Dozee in 2015 with Gaurav Parchani, his former colleague at Altair and is a 2013 graduate of the IIT-Indore.



Dozee is an AI-based contactless remote patient monitoring (RPM) and early warning system (EWS) platform. The tech aim is to enable continuous patient monitoring and provide responses to save lives. It tracks vital parameters such as the heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen saturation, and skin temperature with clinical-grade accuracy. By automating patient monitoring through Dozee, nearly 2.5 hours of nursing time is saved per day.

Bridging health gaps for families

Bengaluru-based Dozee has now established a presence in over 280 hospitals across India. It is also expanding in markets such as the US and Africa. “The plan is to go deeper into the Indian hospital market. At the same time, we have started taking our products outside the country as well,” said Mudit Dandwate, chief executive and co-founder, Dozee.



“We started in the US last year and we have got an amazing response. The idea is to now double down on that and go global and make in India and for the world,” he said.

One such problem Dozee aims to address is helping people monitor their parents’ health in India while living overseas. This is one of the most significant concerns for the Indian diaspora. The firm recently unveiled Dozee Shravan, a product that enables families living abroad to regularly track their parents’ health in India. Dozee’s AI-powered, contactless remote health monitoring technology is designed for seamless use by the elderly. The health data is securely shared with both families and healthcare providers. Continuous health monitoring and real-time alerts help detect subtle deviations in vital parameters, ensuring timely medical intervention.



“There are millions of Indians living overseas and they are always anxious about the health of their parents living here,” said Dandwate.

Enhancing care for ageing parents

For millions of NRIs, distance from ageing parents in India poses critical health management challenges. Existing support systems — occasional check-ins, help from relatives and neighbours, and limited telemedicine — offer limited reassurance and often fail during emergencies. The lack of effective early detection mechanisms leads to poor health outcomes, as manageable conditions are overlooked until it’s too late. Currently available solutions frequently fall short; many elderly individuals find them uncomfortable or forget to use, charge, or maintain them. Real-time, continuous data monitoring and alerting is another gap that must be addressed.



Dozee’s Shravan addresses this gap by offering continuous, contactless monitoring of vital signs such as heart rate, respiration, blood pressure, and sleep patterns. The system uses advanced AI algorithms to analyse biomarkers and provide timely alerts for any deviations, reducing the risk of health emergencies and enabling timely medical intervention. The company said the technology is US FDA-cleared and adheres to international standards for data privacy. Health data can be accessed via a user-friendly mobile app, ensuring that NRIs stay connected to their parents’ health 24x7, regardless of distance.

Tapping into Tier-II and Tier-III markets

Currently, customers overseas have to make a one-time payment of $295 for the service. They then pay the subscription fee based on the requirement.



When asked about the strategy to tap the Indian market, Dandwate said that Dozee has also built products for ‘Bharat’ for Tier-II and Tier-II cities and rural India. The focus is on tertiary health care and for patients at home.

“There is an acute shortage of resources such as intensive care units (ICUs). We have launched a product with which you can convert any bed into a step-down ICU in just a few minutes,” said Dandwate. “Imagine a bed in a place like Madikeri can be monitored from Bengaluru. That is what we need to do for Bharat. Getting technology to Bharat is not difficult, but how do we get expertise there is the challenge. That is where our entire connected health ecosystem plays a role.”