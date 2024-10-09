Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Technology / Tech News / Infosys expands partnership with Microsoft to boost Cloud, GenAI adoption

Infosys expands partnership with Microsoft to boost Cloud, GenAI adoption

It will infuse Microsoft's generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency

Big Tech, artificial intelligence, California AI bill
Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,953.90 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday. | Representative Image: Wikimedia commons
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 5:27 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IT giant Infosys on Wednesday announced expansion of its partnership with Microsoft to help drive global customer adoption of generative AI and Microsoft's cloud platform Azure.

Additionally, Infosys will also act as a strategic supplier to support cloud and AI workloads for Microsoft's enterprise customers.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

It will infuse Microsoft's generative AI suite of offerings across its Solution IP portfolio to bring unique capabilities to market, helping clients achieve cost-efficiency, scalability, and agility, according to a regulatory filing.

"Our expanded collaboration with Infosys will transform industries, enhance business operations, elevate employee experiences, and deliver new value for customers. Together, we will harness the power of generative AI to deliver innovative solutions, drive AI adoption and enable unprecedented innovation for customers," Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer at Microsoft, said.

The collaboration aims to provide innovative solutions that enhance customer experiences and drive enterprise AI adoption. This includes integrating Microsoft's generative AI offerings with Infosys' existing solutions like Infosys Topaz, Cobalt, and Aster.

The alliance will also work on sharing best practices for Responsible AI.

More From This Section

Tech wrap Oct 9: MediaTek Dimensity 9400, Logitech POP Icon Keys, and more

Rockstar to release Red Dead Redemption video game for PCs on October 29

Fitbit app gets Google's Gemini integration as opt-in experimental feature

MediaTek unveils Dimensity 9400 for next-generation premium AI smartphones

Adobe launches 'Content Authenticity' web app for creators: What is it

Anand Swaminathan, EVP and Global Industry Leader-- Communications, Media and Technology, Infosys, said the collaboration addresses various business problems through a customer-centric approach, providing scalability, agility, and cost-efficiency across key sectors like finance, healthcare, supply chain, and telecommunications.

The partnership dates back to when Infosys adopted GitHub Copilot, leading to significant improvements in code modernisation and completion. Currently, Infosys is recognized as a leading user of GitHub Copilot, with over 18,000 developers generating more than 7 million lines of code through this tool.

Shares of Infosys settled at Rs 1,953.90 apiece on the BSE on Wednesday, up 0.28 per cent from the previous close.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Infosys, Swedish electric car maker Polestar to set up tech hub in B'luru

Stocks To Watch: Infosys, Car Trade, SBI, Vadilal, NBCC, TVS Holdings

Combined value of top 75 brands up 19% to $450.5 bn, TCS tops chart: Report

Infosys to help Posti spruce up customer experience, efficiency with AI

Why did Mphasis, Nifty IT gain up to 4% after US Fed cut rates by 50 bps?

Topics :Artificial intelligenceInfosys MicrosoftCloud computing

First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story