itel S23 smartphone with 16GB RAM at Rs 8,799, to go on sale from June 14

itel Mobile India on Tuesday announced that its premium flagship smartphone 'itel S23' with 16 GB RAM will go on sale from June 14, exclusively on Amazon

IANS New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2023 | 4:15 PM IST
itel Mobile India on Tuesday announced that its premium flagship smartphone 'itel S23' with 16 GB RAM will go on sale from June 14, exclusively on Amazon.

Available in two stunning colours -- Starry Black and Mystery White -- the itel S23 is priced at Rs 8,799.

The itel S23 redefines elegance and performance in its segment and comes equipped with a stunning super clear 50MP rear camera, and an impressive 8MP Glowing AI front camera with flash, enabling the S23 to capture every moment with remarkable clarity and detail.

Equipped with a powerful 5000 mAh battery, a captivating 6.6-inch HD+ IPS Waterdrop display, and a stylish body, the itel S23 delivers an unparalleled smartphone experience.

The S23 showcases an elegant and trendy aesthetic, enhanced by its unique feature of a colour-changing back panel in the mesmerising Mystic White variant.

With its 16 GB (8+8) RAM, witness a 10 per cent surge in overall speed, enabling seamless multitasking and smooth operations for an enhanced gaming experience. With an astounding 128 GB of UFS 2.2 storage, itel has offered a wonderful fusion of ample memory and top-notch performance. Expand your storage capacity up to 1TB for limitless possibilities.

With its 4-in-1 technology and a larger light-sensitive area, the F1.6 aperture delivers brighter and clearer photos, even in low-light conditions. The HD mode allows you to zoom in without sacrificing image quality, capturing more excitement. Take control of your creativity with the Pro Mode, offering professional-level guidance for picture-perfect shots.

HDR 4.0 ensures perfect moments are captured even in challenging backlight conditions, while the 8MP glowing AI selfie camera provides multi-level brightness adjustment for flawless self-portraits.

Moreover, with its 90Hz screen refresh rate and 180Hz Touch Sampling rate, enjoy smooth and responsive gaming and movie playback.

Its 5000mAh battery provides up to 15 hours of social software use, plus you can customise power-saving modes for extended standby time without compromising normal usage.

Unlock your S23 effortlessly with the upgraded side fingerprint sensor in just 0.9 seconds. Enjoy smooth performance and entertainment with the T606 Unisoc Tiger Series octa-core processor.

Save storage space and enhance device longevity with the Flash-Friendly File System. Seamlessly transfer data from your old phone with ease. Connect to gaming networks without consuming data by scanning hotspot QR codes.

Amazon link: https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0C6B25FQ3

First Published: Jun 13 2023 | 5:27 PM IST

