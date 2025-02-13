Apple TV app debuts on Android with TV+ subscription and MLS live streaming

Apple has launched its Apple TV app on Android, making it available for download through the Google Play Store . With this release, Android users can subscribe to Apple TV+ and the MLS (Major League Soccer) Season Pass directly from their smartphones using the Google Play billing system. However, an Apple account is required for access.

Apple TV app on Android: Details

Availability: Google Play Store

App size: 42.62 MB

OS requirement: Android 10 or later

Subscriptions: Apple TV+, MLS Season Pass

Apple TV app on Android: What's new

The user interface of the Android app closely resembles its iOS counterpart but comes with a few differences. The bottom navigation bar is simplified, lacking access to the iTunes Store and the purchase history of previously bought or rented content. This means content acquired through iTunes will not be available within the Android app. However, users can still find tabs for Apple TV+ and search on the navigation bar.

A new tab has been introduced for managing downloaded content, making it easier for users to access offline viewing. Additionally, the MLS section offers a dedicated space where users can purchase the season pass, stream live matches, watch highlights, and access other league-related content. The section also provides match schedules and content filtering options based on clubs.

Beyond content access, the Apple TV app on Android includes similar playback and account management features as its iOS version. Users can configure streaming and download settings, set content restrictions, disable autoplay, and more. The app also supports cross-device playback synchronisation, allowing users to resume movies or shows from where they left off on another device.