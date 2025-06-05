Home / Technology / Tech News / James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer released, launch scheduled for 2026

James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer released, launch scheduled for 2026

James Bond 007 First Light trailer launch: While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the game is slated to launch in 2026 across Microsoft Xbox, Windows PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch 2

James Bond 007 First Light
James Bond 007 First Light (Image: Sony PlayStation)
Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 11:37 AM IST
Danish video game developer IO Interactive has released the first trailer for its upcoming James Bond game, 007 First Light, during the Sony State of Play 2025 showcase. While an exact release date is yet to be announced, the game is slated to launch in 2026 across Microsoft Xbox, Windows PC, Sony PlayStation 5, and the upcoming Nintendo Switch 2.

James Bond 007 First Light: What to expect

Previously teased as Project 007, the game now carries the final title 007 First Light. The developer has hinted at an origin story for the spy, with the tagline #EarnTheNumber, suggesting players will control a younger James Bond as he earns his 007 status.
 
The full reveal, including more details and gameplay insights, is expected at the IO Interactive Showcase on June 6 at 9 PM ET (June 7 at 6:30 AM IST). According to The Verge, 007 First Light’s protagonist may also feature during this livestream event.
  The game is built around an entirely original narrative, not based on any existing Bond films. IO Interactive CEO Hakan Abrak has previously stated that the company hopes this game will mark the start of a new trilogy, as reported by TechRadar.
 
IO Interactive is also known for its work on the Hitman franchise and the upcoming title MindsEye.

Sony State of Play 2025

Apart from 007 First Light, several announcements were made at Sony’s State of Play event including a remaster of Final Fantasy Tactics, Ghost of Yotei trailer, a PlayStation-made fighting stick, and brand-new Marvel fighting game. One can watch the whole event on PlayStation’s official YouTube channel.

James Bond 007 First Light: Trailer

 

Topics :James BondGamingPlayStation

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

