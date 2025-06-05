OnePlus 13s India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

The smartphone will come with a large Cryo-Velocity Vapour Chamber, with the company claiming that it is one of the largest in its segment. OnePlus also said that the smartphone will incorporate a unique cooling layer integrated into the back panel for enhanced thermal management.

OnePlus will replace the brand’s signature Alert Slider with a customisable “Plus Key” on the upcoming OnePlus 13s. This programmable button will allow users to assign a range of actions such as toggling sound modes (Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb), launching AI features, or accessing tools of the user's choice. It will also allow access to the company’s suite of AI features. This includes the new AI Plus Mind feature which will enable users to save and analyse on-screen content. The feature will also perform contextual actions, such as creating calendar events based on posters or images.