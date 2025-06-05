Home / Technology / Tech News / OnePlus 13s India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

OnePlus 13s India launch today at 12 pm: Where to watch and what to expect

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, the compact smartphone will debut new AI features that the company calls "OnePlus AI". Follow the article below for OnePlus 13s launch and livestream detail

OnePlus 13s
OnePlus 13s (Image: OnePlus India)
New Delhi
Last Updated : Jun 05 2025 | 9:56 AM IST
OnePlus is set to launch its compact 13s smartphone in India on June 5. The upcoming smartphone will join the OnePlus 13 and OnePlus 13R in the company’s flagship line-up. The launch event for the smartphone will kick off at 12 pm and will be live-streamed on the company’s official YouTube channel. Alternatively, viewers can follow the event live through the video embedded towards the end of this article.

OnePlus 13s launch: Details

  • Date: June 5, 2025
  • Time: 12:00 PM (IST)
  • Live stream: OnePlus India YouTube channel

OnePlus 13s: What we know so far

Ahead of the launch, OnePlus has confirmed several key specification details of the smartphone. The OnePlus 13s will be powered by the Qualcomm’s flagship Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and will feature a relatively compact 6.32-inch display. The smartphone will measure 8.15mm in thickness and weigh approximately 185g. OnePlus also said that it will feature curved 2.5D glass on both the front and rear panels to enhance ergonomics. As for the colour options, the OnePlus 13s will be offered in Black Velvet, Pink Satin, and a Green Silk edition, with the latter being exclusive to India.
 
The smartphone will come with a large Cryo-Velocity Vapour Chamber, with the company claiming that it is one of the largest in its segment. OnePlus also said that the smartphone will incorporate a unique cooling layer integrated into the back panel for enhanced thermal management.
 ALSO READ: OnePlus Pad 3 with Open Canvas, Qualcomm SD 8 Elite set to launch on June 5
OnePlus will replace the brand’s signature Alert Slider with a customisable “Plus Key” on the upcoming OnePlus 13s. This programmable button will allow users to assign a range of actions such as toggling sound modes (Sound, Vibration, Do Not Disturb), launching AI features, or accessing tools of the user's choice. It will also allow access to the company’s suite of AI features. This includes the new AI Plus Mind feature which will enable users to save and analyse on-screen content. The feature will also perform contextual actions, such as creating calendar events based on posters or images.
 
There are other OnePlus AI features in OnePlus 13s such as AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, AI Translation, AI Search, AI Reframe, AI Best Face 2.0.
 ALSO READ: OnePlus introduces new AI features, Gemini integration with apps, and more
For camera specifications, OnePlus has confirmed that the 13s smartphone will feature a 32MP sensor with Auto Focus (AF) at the front for selfies, video calls and more. Rear camera specifications have not been revealed yet.
 
For battery, the company claims the OnePlus 13s will support up to 24 hours of WhatsApp call time and 16 hours of Instagram Browse on a single charge. For charging, it promises a full day’s power in just 30 minutes.

OnePlus 13s: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.32-inch OLED, FullHD+ resolution, 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, 1600 nits HDR brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5x)
  • Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP primary (autofocus, OIS) + 50MP telephoto (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 32MP (Auto Focus)
  • Battery: 6,260mAh
  • Charging: 80W wired

OnePlus 13s: Watch launch livestream 

First Published: Jun 05 2025 | 9:55 AM IST

