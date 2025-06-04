Home / Technology / Tech News / World Environment Day 2025: Download HD images for WhatsApp & Facebook

World Environment Day 2025: Download HD images for WhatsApp & Facebook

Every year, World Environment Day 2025 is celebrated on June 5. Here are images to share on WhatsApp, Facebook and more

world environment day
World Environment Day 2025
Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 04 2025 | 6:24 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Download HD images for WhatsApp & Facebook: World Environment Day, observed annually on June 5, aims to raise awareness about the importance of caring for our natural surroundings. Led by the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the day inspires people of all ages—children, students, adults, and leaders—to take meaningful actions such as reducing pollution, minimising plastic usage, and preserving forests and wildlife.
 
As people worldwide celebrate this day, many are choosing to express their support through digital platforms. From sharing HD wallpapers to posting eco-themed WhatsApp statuses and Facebook greetings, visual content has become a meaningful way to inspire change. 
 
In this article, we’ll share high-quality World Environment Day 2025 images to spread awareness and celebrate this important global event.

Download HD images for WhatsApp & Facebook on World Environment Day

 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Tech Wrap June 4: WWDC 2025 sleek peek, Nothing Phone 3, Adobe Photoshop

Vivo T4 Ultra with MediaTek D 9300+ launching on June 11: What to expect

Reddit lets users selectively hide posts from their profiles: How it works

Premium

VC firm Seafund eyes up to 25 deep-tech investments, aims for follow-up too

Premium

Indian PC market to get a booster shot from Tamil Nadu's free laptop scheme

Topics :World Environment DayEnvironmentwhatsappFacebook

First Published: Jun 04 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story