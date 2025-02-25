Reliance Jio has launched a new prepaid recharge plan only for cricket enthusiasts in India keeping the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in mind. This offer is specifically tailored for cricket fans in India so that they can enjoy the ongoing cricket tournament. has launched a new prepaid recharge plan only for cricket enthusiasts in India keeping the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy in mind. This offer is specifically tailored for cricket fans in India so that they can enjoy the ongoing cricket tournament.

This plan will give users access to JioHotstar, the latest streaming platform that combines the content libraries of recently merged JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar.

It enables subscribers to stream live matches from the ongoing tournament, along with films, television series, anime, documentaries, and various other sporting events. Apart from this, the plan also includes the Cricket Data Pack to enhance and boost viewers' experience.

JIO Cricket data pack:

This is Jio's add-on plan and hence to avail of this plan users must have recharged a regular plan. The “Cricket Data Pack,” as Jio calls it, offers 15GB of 4G/5G data for 90 days, along with a complimentary ad-supported Jio Hotstar mobile subscription plan for the entire period. With the help of this plan, users can stream content with up to 720p resolution on smartphones and tablets and on one mobile at once.

As compared to Jio's Rs 149 plan for three months, this plan comes with an additional cost of Rs 46 and 15 GB of data. This is very useful for live streaming matches, especially for people who use a 4G smartphone or a data pack without unlimited 5G data.

Jio’s other data-only packs

Users who are looking for a more comprehensive data allowance could opt for an Rs. 949 prepaid recharge plan, which is very similar to the Rs. 195 plan, this package includes the same ad-supported JioHotstar subscription. However, unlike the Rs. 195 plan that offers limited data allowance, this plan provides 2GB of high-speed 5G data per day.

Moreover, this plan comes with some more benefits, like unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day, making it a more comprehensive option for those with extensive connectivity requirements. Customers who choose this plan will also gain access to other Jio applications, including JioCloud and JioTV.