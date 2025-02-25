Google Pixel 9a's design may stand out from other Pixels: What to expect

Google's anticipated Pixel 9a smartphone is expected to feature a new design that sets it apart from the rest of the Pixel 9 series. According to a report by Android Authority, a video has surfaced online, offering a first look at the next-generation Pixel A-series smartphone. As per the report, the Pixel 9a will have a flat back with a matte finish and an almost-flush rear camera module.

While Google is yet to make an official announcement for the Pixel 9a, the smartphone is expected to launch next month.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected design

The Pixel 9a is reportedly moving away from the camera visor design seen on recent Google Pixel smartphones . The rear camera module is expected to sit nearly flush with the matte-finished back panel, with only a minor bulge.

The smartphone is likely to feature a flat-style metallic frame, possibly made of aluminium, while the back panel is expected to be plastic. The matte finish is said to enhance its refined and premium look. The leaked video showcases the Pixel 9a in an "Obsidian" (black) colourway, but Google is expected to introduce additional vibrant colour options.

Google Pixel 9a: What to expect

The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by Google's Tensor G4 chip, the same processor found in the Pixel 9 series. It is anticipated to house a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.

For imaging, the Pixel 9a is expected to feature a 48MP primary sensor with OIS, paired with a 13MP ultra-wide lens. The front-facing camera will likely use a 13MP Sony IMX712 sensor, ensuring uniformity across lenses.

Google Pixel 9a: Expected specifications