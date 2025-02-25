Vivo V50 with Zeiss cameras now on sale: Check price, introductory offers

Vivo's latest V50 smartphone is now available for purchase in India. Priced at Rs 34,999 onwards, the smartphone is available across the company's platforms, as well as through select online and offline retailers. Vivo is also offering bank offers and trade-in deals as part of the introductory offers.

Vivo V50: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 34,999

8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 36,999

12GB RAM + 512GB Storage: Rs 40,999

Colours: Rose Red, Starry Night, Titanium Grey

Vivo V50: Availability and offers

The Vivo V50 is available for purchase on the company's official website, e-commerce platforms Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores such as Croma, Reliance Digital, and Vijay Sales.

As part of the introductory offer, customers can avail up to a 10 per cent cashback on select cards, including HDFC and SBI bank cards. Alternatively, they can receive up to a 10 per cent exchange bonus on trade-in deals. Additionally, customers purchasing the Vivo V50 can buy the Vivo TWS 3e earbuds at a discounted price of Rs 1,499.

The smartphone is also available with no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans up to six months.

Vivo V50: Details

Launched on February 17, the Vivo V50 smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chip. It features a 6.77-inch AMOLED display with a 2392x1080 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is equipped with a 6000mAh battery and supports 90W wired charging. It also boasts a dual IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance.

For imaging, the Vivo V50 features a camera system co-developed with Zeiss, including a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 50MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The Zeiss collaboration enables the smartphone to replicate seven Zeiss Style portrait effects, such as Cine-Flare, Planar, Biotar, Distagon, and Sonnar. Additionally, the smartphone offers India-exclusive camera features, including Wedding Style Portrait mode, which enhances colour tones and lighting to better suit Indian wedding settings.

Running on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15, the Vivo V50 includes several AI-powered productivity features:

Live Call Translation: Real-time text and audio translation during calls.

AI Transcript Assist: Converts audio files into text.

AI Screen Translation: Captures or scans text displayed on the screen for translation.

Circle to Search: Supports Google's gesture-driven visual search feature

Vivo V50: Specifications