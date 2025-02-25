Assessing the market, says OnePlus on Watch 3 India launch plans: Report

China's OnePlus has reportedly confirmed that its latest OnePlus Watch 3 will not be launching in India. According to a report by 91Mobiles, OnePlus has issued a statement confirming that the next-generation smartwatch will not be available in the Indian market for now. This follows the company's announcement that it will not be launching a foldable smartphone this year. While OnePlus did not specify the reason for skipping the Indian market, the company stated, "We are carefully assessing the market to ensure we deliver the most impactful and relevant products for the region." OnePlus Watch 3: What's new

The OnePlus Watch 3 debuted earlier this month in select markets, including the US. While it retains a familiar design, it brings improvements in display, system navigation, and battery life. READ:

The smartwatch features a larger 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a peak brightness of 2200 nits, significantly improving outdoor visibility over its predecessor, which had a 1.43-inch AMOLED display with a maximum brightness of 600 nits.

A key addition is a functional rotating crown on the stainless steel frame, allowing easier navigation through menus and interface elements. The smartwatch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chipset—the same as the Watch 2—and runs on Google's Wear OS 5, providing access to third-party applications. Like its predecessor, it also includes a custom RTOS for handling less demanding tasks efficiently.

The Watch 3 houses a 631mAh battery, which OnePlus claims can last up to five days with regular use.

For health tracking, the smartwatch includes an 8-channel optical heart rate sensor and a 16-channel blood oxygen sensor. It also offers sleep, stress, and activity tracking, with ECG functionality expected to be added later.