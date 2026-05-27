Karnataka plans sops for data centre cooling solution providers

According to the International Energy Agency, an average 100 megawatt (Mw) data centre consumes about 2 million litres of water per day — equivalent to the daily water consumption of roughly 6,500 households. “The water consumption by data centres has to be brought down. So, the idea of providing incentives is to ensure that new innovations in this space get the right support,” one of the officials said.

Apart from this, the new data centre policy — likely to be launched within the next two to three months — includes incentives for companies developing solutions to increase server density per rack, the official said. The state government would also incorporate elements from the Beyond Bengaluru scheme, under which companies receive additional financial and non-financial incentives to set up data centres in Tier-II and Tier-III cities and towns, another state government official said.