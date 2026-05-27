Karnataka plans sops for data centre cooling solution providers

“In areas where we see the potential to link new data centres with subsea cable landing stations, incentives are being planned. Under the data centre policy, we are also considering working with global companies, telecommunications firms, and technology giants to incentivise cable landing stations as well,” the official quoted above said.
Although the corpus for the second phase of the state’s data centre policy has not yet been finalised, the Karnataka government is in talks with industry players to assess requirements and decide accordingly, one of the officials said.
The first phase of the state’s data centre policy, launched in 2022, aimed to develop 200 Mw of data centre capacity in Karnataka by 2025. The policy also allows data centres to draw power from two different substations to ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply.