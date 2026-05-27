After iOS, XChat app is coming to Android with encrypted chats: Details

X is preparing to bring its standalone messaging app, XChat, to Android devices after recently launching it for iPhone and iPad users. The app is positioned as a privacy-focused alternative to messaging platforms like WhatsApp and moves beyond X’s traditional direct messaging system by offering a more dedicated chat experience. While the company has not confirmed an official release date for Android, the app is available for pre-registration on the Play Store.

XChat for Android: What’s new

According to the app’s Play Store listing, XChat is designed as a private messaging platform with no ads or tracking. The company said that all conversations are end-to-end encrypted and protected using unique encryption keys linked to each user account. Users will also be able to sign in using their existing X accounts, removing the need to exchange phone numbers or create separate profiles to start chatting.

ALSO READ: Amazon is working on next Fire OS update amidst push for Vega OS: Details Similar to the iPhone version, the app will support disappearing messages, screenshot blocking, group chats, cross-device calling, and advanced privacy controls. XChat: Key features XChat includes several features already common across modern messaging platforms, while adding a few privacy-focused additions. These features are already available in XChat for iPhone and iPad. These include: End-to-end encrypted chats The app supports end-to-end encryption to ensure conversations remain private between users and cannot be accessed by third parties. Disappearing messages Users can enable disappearing messages that automatically vanish after a short period, currently expected to be around five minutes.

Screenshot blocking XChat is also expected to include screenshot blocking, preventing users from capturing conversations directly through their devices. Message editing and deletion Users will reportedly be able to edit sent messages or delete them entirely from chats, including for all participants in the conversation. Large group chats The platform currently supports group chats with up to 481 members. X says this limit could soon increase to 500 users and may eventually expand to 1,000 participants. Voice and video calling XChat is also expected to support cross-device voice and video calls, allowing users to communicate beyond text messages.

ALSO READ: Amazon launches Alexa+ ready Echo Dot Max, Studio in India: Price, features XChat focuses on privacy and encrypted conversations The Play Store description highlights privacy as one of the major parts of the XChat experience. According to X, messages are protected through end-to-end encryption and secured using a PIN system that remains stored only on the user’s device. Unlike several traditional messaging apps, XChat also claims to operate without ads or activity tracking. Users can directly connect with people already present on X, including friends, creators, colleagues, and community members, without sharing phone numbers. The company noted that it removes the need for invite links or separate account discovery systems commonly used by messaging apps.