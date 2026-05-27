James Bond's 007 First Light released: Check price, platform, availability

IO Interactive has released 007 First Light, its new take on the James Bond franchise, with the game now rolling out across platforms. While some users have already gained access through early release on May 26, the title is now becoming available more widely, with pre-orders still open on select platforms.
Unlike traditional Bond games, 007 First Light shifts focus to an origin story. Instead of stepping into the role of an established Agent 007, players take on a younger Bond navigating the early stages of his career before earning the 007 designation.
The game follows a younger version of James Bond before he officially becomes Agent 007. The story begins with Bond serving as a naval air crewman whose actions during a heroic mission earn him a place in MI6’s revived Double 0 programme. However, after an operation involving a rogue agent goes wrong, Bond is pulled into a larger conspiracy tied to a coup.
The campaign is designed as a standalone origin story that explores Bond’s early years as an inexperienced but highly capable recruit. Players will travel across multiple international locations while taking part in espionage-focused missions involving stealth, combat, driving sequences and gadget-based infiltration.
The game also allows players to approach missions in different ways. Depending on play style, encounters can be handled through stealth, direct combat, deception, or the use of spy gadgets. Alongside the main story, the title will include replayable missions with additional modifiers and challenges.