Amazon is working on next Fire OS update amidst push for Vega OS: Details

The mention of Fire OS 16 was spotted on Amazon’s refreshed developer pages. The documentation states that the software includes updates from Android 15 and Android 16, although Amazon has not officially announced any hardware running the new version yet.

The update comes after Amazon introduced Fire OS 14 for Fire TV devices in 2025. That version was based on Android 14 and has only recently started appearing on smart TVs.

Vega OS does not appear to be replacing Fire OS

When Amazon first announced Vega OS, there was speculation that the company could eventually phase out Fire OS, which has long powered Fire TV streaming devices and smart TVs.

However, Amazon had previously clarified to Android Authority that Vega OS was not intended to replace Fire OS entirely. The appearance of Fire OS 16 now further supports that position, indicating the company plans to continue maintaining both software platforms, at least for now.