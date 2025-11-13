Krafton releases BGMI 4.1 update: Check new theme, modes, characters

Krafton India has released the BGMI 4.1 update, this year’s last update that adds seasonal and region-specific content to the mobile battle royale game. The update brings a winter theme called Frosty Funland with a new Penguin Town POI (point of interest), an India-exclusive horror non-playable character named Anamika (the Haunted Indian Bride), the return of Metro Royale as an extraction-style mode with full season progression, along with new vehicles and gear. The update also brings a Porsche supercar and themed tactical items for the Erangel map.

BGMI 4.1 update: What’s new

Penguin Town

A new themed area transforms parts of Erangel into Penguin Town and smaller mini-events (Alchemist Penguin, Gunsmith missions, Arctic Fox/Portal events, Cupid Penguin photo zones) and a themed economy using Glacier Animal Marks to unlock rewards.

New items and mechanics include Magic Ice Skates (create temporary ice paths), a snow-variant Kar-98K with ice-charged rounds to slow players down, a Salted Fish Rocket Launcher that fires ice projectiles, a Swordfish Syringe (thrown to teammates to heal or boost speed), and a four-seater Penguin Snowmobile with interactive snowball mechanics.

POWNIN — the Mythical Ninja Penguin

POWNIN is an AI combat companion that players can befriend and recruit in-match.

Abilities cited include throwing shurikens, short-range teleportation, using the Crimson Lotus Shuriken, self-healing with canned sardines, and sharing supplies with teammates.

Anamika — Haunted Indian Bride

Anamika appears as a region-exclusive NPC across Erangel and in the HUB; she is available in the HUB from 9 pm–midnight and is present in Erangel at all times.

Players can shoot Anamika for loot and themed rewards (including gold-grade horror skins, upgradeable weapons and KOL voice packs). Rewards are subject to an hourly cooldown.

Boss mechanics include skills such as “Brass Rush” (area charge and knock-back), a teleport skill for distance, and “Brass Claw” which deals damage over time and knocks players down at close range.

Metro Royale

Metro Royale returns as an extraction-focused mode where players enter enclosed maps, fight AI enemies and elite bosses, loot high-value gear, and must extract to retain items.

The mode will have its own seasons, progression, chapter-exclusive rewards and permanent milestone unlocks.

A Command Centre system lets players build relations with NPCs (gifting raises affection and unlocks bonuses). Gift mechanics and daily limits have been adjusted for progression.

The mode includes onboarding improvements for new players, a refreshed reputation system, and season-exclusive missions.

Core gameplay and systems

Quality-of-life and gameplay updates include custom round selection for solo players, Snow Festival-themed treasure chests and limited-time items, and one-click squad loot sharing options (“All Participate”/“All Decline”).

Reputation and progression pacing have been tuned, weekly missions redesigned, and UI adjustments made for clearer progression and accessibility.

A Porsche supercar is now available in the game.

Seasonal events and rewards: