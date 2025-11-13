Krafton releases BGMI 4.1 update: Check new theme, modes, characters

BGMI 4.1 update: What’s new
Penguin Town
- A new themed area transforms parts of Erangel into Penguin Town and smaller mini-events (Alchemist Penguin, Gunsmith missions, Arctic Fox/Portal events, Cupid Penguin photo zones) and a themed economy using Glacier Animal Marks to unlock rewards.
- New items and mechanics include Magic Ice Skates (create temporary ice paths), a snow-variant Kar-98K with ice-charged rounds to slow players down, a Salted Fish Rocket Launcher that fires ice projectiles, a Swordfish Syringe (thrown to teammates to heal or boost speed), and a four-seater Penguin Snowmobile with interactive snowball mechanics.
POWNIN — the Mythical Ninja Penguin
- POWNIN is an AI combat companion that players can befriend and recruit in-match.
- Abilities cited include throwing shurikens, short-range teleportation, using the Crimson Lotus Shuriken, self-healing with canned sardines, and sharing supplies with teammates.
Anamika — Haunted Indian Bride
- Anamika appears as a region-exclusive NPC across Erangel and in the HUB; she is available in the HUB from 9 pm–midnight and is present in Erangel at all times.
- Players can shoot Anamika for loot and themed rewards (including gold-grade horror skins, upgradeable weapons and KOL voice packs). Rewards are subject to an hourly cooldown.
- Boss mechanics include skills such as “Brass Rush” (area charge and knock-back), a teleport skill for distance, and “Brass Claw” which deals damage over time and knocks players down at close range.
Metro Royale
- Metro Royale returns as an extraction-focused mode where players enter enclosed maps, fight AI enemies and elite bosses, loot high-value gear, and must extract to retain items.
- The mode will have its own seasons, progression, chapter-exclusive rewards and permanent milestone unlocks.
- A Command Centre system lets players build relations with NPCs (gifting raises affection and unlocks bonuses). Gift mechanics and daily limits have been adjusted for progression.
- The mode includes onboarding improvements for new players, a refreshed reputation system, and season-exclusive missions.
Core gameplay and systems
- Quality-of-life and gameplay updates include custom round selection for solo players, Snow Festival-themed treasure chests and limited-time items, and one-click squad loot sharing options (“All Participate”/“All Decline”).
- Reputation and progression pacing have been tuned, weekly missions redesigned, and UI adjustments made for clearer progression and accessibility.
- A Porsche supercar is now available in the game.
Seasonal events and rewards:
- Winter Warfare Exchange Centre (November–December): Daily missions that award permanent purple rewards and Mahindra Spin crates.
- Rocket Exchange Centre (December–January): Spin-based prizes including premium sets, fireworks and other themed items.
- Weekend GRIND: 90-minute weekend login windows grant themed outfits, parachutes and covers.
- The Mahindra BE6 vehicle spin returns this season for a chance to obtain India-inspired items.
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app