How to check real-time AQI for your area using Google Maps? Details inside

As pollution levels in Delhi and other Indian cities reach alarming levels, it has become vital to keep tabs on the air you breathe. Google is helping users do just that, with a new real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) tracker now integrated into Google Maps.

Previously, Google Maps displayed AQI data with some delay, but the latest update provides hourly pollution readings across 40+ countries, including India. This makes it easier for users to plan commutes, outdoor activities, or travel based on live air quality levels.

Real-time AQI for your area using Google Maps

Google Maps has added an Air Quality Index (AQI) tool that lets users view pollution levels in real time, as winter raises pollution levels in many areas. Before going outside or organising any activities, residents and travellers can better grasp the air conditions thanks to this update.

For more accurate measurements, Google Maps updates AQI data hourly. Users may check pollution levels anywhere in the world, including Beijing, New York, and Delhi, thanks to this global capability. Use the AQI layer to determine whether you should limit your outside activities, postpone travel, or bring a mask before you go outside. It is now simpler to view air quality data anywhere, thanks to Google Maps' ability to display AQI statistics on both desktop and mobile versions. Using a colour-coded system, the feature displays the air quality in different colours, ranging from dark red for extreme pollution to green for good air. This will assist residents in determining if it is a good time to commute, go for a walk, or work out outside.

How Google Maps tracks air quality? Google Maps' AQI data is shown in an easy-to-read, colour-coded manner and is updated hourly. Better air quality is indicated by a lower AQI score, which goes from 0 to 500. The scale divides as follows: • 0 to 50: Good (green) • 51 to 100: Satisfactory (yellow) • 101 to 200: Moderate (orange) • 201 to 300: Poor (red) • 301 to 400: Very Poor (purple) • 401 to 500: Severe (maroon). How to check the AQI on Google Maps? Step 1: Update Google Maps Ensure that the Google Maps app latest version is installed on your Android or iOS device. The AQI feature is available across both platforms.

Step 2: Find a Location Enter the name of the city, region, or landmark you want to see in the search field of Google Maps. Additionally, you can examine local air conditions by zooming in on your current location. Step 3: Tap the Layers Icon After the map loads, hit the layers symbol, which resembles a stack of squares, located in the search bar on the right side of the screen. Step 4: Pick “Air Quality” Choose "Air Quality" from the menu that displays. The AQI statistics for your selected area and neighbouring regions will be displayed on the map quickly.