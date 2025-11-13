OnePlus 15 India launch today: How to watch livestream, what to expect

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus is set to launch the OnePlus 15 today (November 13). Ahead of the launch, the company has unveiled key specifications of the next generation of OnePlus’ flagship. It will be debuting in India with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, a 7,300mAh battery, and a triple 50MP camera setup on the back.

The smartphone’s launch will be livestreamed today by OnePlus and it is scheduled to go on sale shortly after that.

OnePlus 15 launch event: When and how to watch

Date: November 13

Time: 7 PM IST

Where: Event will be livestreamed on OnePlus’ YouTube channel

Alternatively, readers can also watch the livestream embedded at the end of this article.

Notably, the company has said that the OnePlus 15 will go on sale at 8 PM IST on November 13 itself. ALSO READ: iQOO 15 launching in India on November 26: Check expected specs, more OnePlus 15: Everything we know so far Display The OnePlus 15 will feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 1.5K resolution, a 165Hz LTPO adaptive refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1,800 nits that can drop to just one nit in low-light environments. The display will be flanked by 1.15mm bezels on all four sides and is TUV Rheinland Intelligent Eye Care 5.0 certified. It will also include Eye Comfort Reminder and Eye Comfort Mode for Gaming to help reduce eye strain during extended use.

Performance The smartphone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, accompanied by a dedicated touch response chip and a standalone Wi-Fi module for improved performance and stable connectivity. According to OnePlus, this three-chip setup is optimised for OxygenOS 16 (based on Android 16), enabling 120fps gameplay with zero frame drops and a custom gyroscope for precision control. The OnePlus 15 will also include a custom gyroscope for precise motion control and a vapour chamber cooling system for better heat management during intensive tasks. Additionally, it will introduce “Plus Mind,” an on-device AI assistant designed to enhance user experience.

OnePlus has also announced that the OnePlus 15 will debut with its new proprietary gaming technology which has been designed to make mobile gaming faster, smoother, and more responsive. According to the company, the system uses deep hardware-level optimisation to reduce processor strain, lower heat, and extend battery life during gameplay. It has also been claimed to enable gameplay at up to 165 frames per second, offering smoother visuals and more precise controls for mobile gamers. Camera For imaging, the OnePlus 15 will sport a triple 50-megapixel camera setup consisting of main, ultra-wide, and telephoto sensors, processed using OnePlus’ in-house DetailMax Engine — marking the company’s shift away from its Hasselblad partnership.

Battery Powering the device will be a 7,300mAh Silicon NanoStack battery, claimed to retain over 80 per cent of its capacity after four years of usage and operate in temperatures as low as minus 20 degrees Celsius. It will support 120W SUPERVOOC wired and 50W AIRVOOC wireless charging, along with a bypass charging mode to reduce heat during gaming. Durability The phone will carry IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K certifications for protection against dust, water, and high-pressure jets. It will also feature the industry’s first middle frame made with micro arc oxidation, claimed to be 3.4 times tougher than aluminium and 1.3 times stronger than titanium, available exclusively on the Sand Storm variant.