Krafton unveils new BGMI redeem codes a week after the 3.8 update's release

Krafton is gearing up to launch the BGMI 3.8 update, and ahead of its official release, the company has unveiled a fresh batch of redeem codes. These codes, available until 11:59 PM on June 6, 2025, are limited in number and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, giving players a chance to claim exclusive in-game rewards.

Among the available rewards are high-tier Pink and Purple items, allowing players to customise their characters with distinctive outfits, weapon skins, and other enhancements. Codes must be redeemed via BGMI’s official redemption site, as they won’t work elsewhere.

Redemption rules

A total of 24 BGMI redeem codes have been released, each limited to just 10 redemptions, making them highly limited. Krafton has also confirmed that each code can be used only once per player.

Players are allowed to redeem one code per day and a maximum of two codes per account until the offer ends on June 6, 2025. This cap encourages a thoughtful selection of rewards. Redemptions from guest accounts are not eligible.

Once redeemed, rewards will be delivered to the player’s in-game mailbox. However, any unclaimed rewards will expire after seven days and cannot be recovered.

BGMI official redeem codes

CTZBZ4NFU84G

CTZCZ6VFDNBJ

CTZDZ84GNWUT

CTZEZ3CFVCVS

CTZFZ47JFQXK

CTZGZ5M4RF9K

CTZHZS6FD8H4

CTZIZKUEFTCR

CTZJZBN75PUM

CTZKZK6XWPK7

CTZLZS7JJP8U

CTZMZABTC8W3

CUZBZFBBDWMX

CUZCZB88KK67

CUZDZJMNC6BE

CUZEZUGSF5DW

CUZFZ945PDHA

CUZGZUSUDG3G

CUZHZE5M9UX3

CUZIZJMKPVD7

CUZJZFRXSKW5

CUZKZ756K7VB

CUZLZWCXQ8CR

CUZMZSKD3PF6

How to redeem BGMI codes

Visit the official BGMI website and navigate to the Redeem section.

Enter your Character ID in the provided field.

Type in the redeem code you want to claim.

Complete the Captcha or verification code displayed on the screen.

Click the Confirm button to submit your information.

You will receive one of two messages: either "Code has been redeemed" if successful, or "Code expired" appears if the code is no longer valid. ALSO READ: Krafton releases BGMI 3.8 update with India-exclusive events: What's new

BGMI 3.8 update: What is new

The BGMI 3.8 update introduces the limited-time Steampunk Frontier mode set in the city of Aetherholm, available from May 15 to July 14. This mode includes Titan battles at the Ruined Castle, high-speed Cyclone Coasters, ODM gear, and hot air balloons for vertical movement. It also brings new elements like secret treasure rooms and steampunk-inspired visuals.

Additional gameplay enhancements include the introduction of the Fila UAZ jeep for improved protection and shooting abilities, a new JS9 SMG weapon with high fire rate and low recoil, and 1v1 matchups in Solo Arena mode for players above level 10. The update also features an Anniversary Crate with upgradeable weapons and cosmetic items celebrating the game’s legacy.

In a push for localised content, Krafton has partnered with energy drink brand Sting for an in-game power-up and launched Discovery Island, a timed event encouraging players to help raise the BMPS 2025 prize pool through exploration points. Other India-centric features include the Cricket League Exchange Center, which allows players to vote for themed teams and unlock cricket-inspired jerseys. The Rondo Map has also been updated with India-specific billboards and visuals, highlighting BGMI’s continued emphasis on regional engagement.