Apple's ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air may pack smaller battery: What to expect

Details about the anticipated iPhone 17 Air have reportedly surfaced online, hinting at a significantly smaller battery capacity compared to other models in the upcoming iPhone 17 line-up. As per a report by 9to5Mac, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to include a 2,800mAh battery—approximately 20 per cent smaller than the standard iPhone 16 and about 40 per cent less than the current iPhone Plus, which the Air model is speculated to replace.

This reduction in battery size could allow Apple to achieve a slimmer and lighter device. According to the report, the iPhone 17 Air may weigh just 145g and have a thickness of only 5.5mm. If true, it will be slimmer and lighter than the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge which has a 5.8mm side profile and weighs 163g.

While the smaller battery might raise concerns about battery life, Apple may be preparing new software features to mitigate the impact. A recent Bloomberg report claims Apple is developing an AI-based battery optimisation feature for the next iOS release. This system is expected to analyse user habits and dynamically adjust power settings in real time—potentially extending battery life even with reduced physical capacity.

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to launch alongside the rest of the iPhone 17 series later this year and could replace the Plus variant in the 2025 line-up.

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

Apple’s iPhone 17 Air is anticipated to be the thinnest iPhone to date, with a body measuring just 5.5mm—surpassing the 6.9mm thickness of the iPhone 6, which currently holds the title.

Also Read

Besides a smaller capacity battery, Apple may have to introduce some other hardware trade-offs to achieve the desired form factor, such as a simplified camera set-up. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature a single 48MP rear camera sensor, and a 24MP front-facing camera.

The iPhone 17 Air may sport a 6.6-inch display with ProMotion technology, enabling adaptive refresh rates of up to 120Hz. It is also likely to feature the Camera Control button, which debuted on the iPhone 16 series.

Regarding performance, the Air variant is expected to run on Apple’s next-generation A19 chip, aligning with the rest of the iPhone 17 family. It may also feature Apple’s in-house C1 modem, which was first introduced with the iPhone 16e earlier this year.

iPhone 17 Air: Expected specifications