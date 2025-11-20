Lava Agni 4 with Vayu AI to be launched on November 20: Where to watch

Alternatively, readers may also watch the event through the livestream video embedded at the end of this article.

Lava Agni 4: What to expect

The Lava Agni 4 will sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K AMOLED display, offering a peak brightness of up to 2,400 nits, said the company. According to Lava, the smartphone will boast an aluminium alloy frame for durability and an IP64 rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. It will be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset.

For photography, the Lava Agni 4 will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. The company has confirmed that the smartphone will feature a 50MP main camera with optical image stabilisation. It will be paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera. On the front, it will feature a 50MP camera sensor. As per Lava, both front and rear camera units will support 4K video recording at 60fps.