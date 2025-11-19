Wednesday, November 19, 2025 | 04:26 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

Xbox's upcoming Partner Preview on November 20 will showcase new third-party games, extended gameplay reveals and fresh Game Pass updates

Xbox Partner Preview

Xbox Partner Preview

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 19 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Microsoft has confirmed that its next Xbox Partner Preview will air on November 20, offering updates on titles from studios such as IO Interactive, Eclipse Glow Games and THQ Nordic. According to a press release from Xbox, the event will also feature new announcements and additions heading to Game Pass. However, as reported by IGN India, viewers should not expect information on Microsoft’s in-house first-party projects during this showcase.

Microsoft Xbox Partner Preview: When and how to watch

  • Date: November 20, 2025
  • Time: 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST)
  • How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on Xbox’s YouTube channel
 

Microsoft Xbox Partner Preview: What to expect

The upcoming Xbox Partner Preview will spotlight a wide range of titles currently in development across the platform’s third-party ecosystem. Xbox revealed that viewers can expect an early look at new content headed to 007 First Light.
 
According to the company, the showcase will also feature an extended gameplay presentation for Tides of Annihilation, the upcoming dark-fantasy action adventure game. In addition, Microsoft plans to share an updated preview of Reanimal, a new horror experience created by the developer behind Little Nightmares. These highlights will be accompanied by several other announcements covering games slated for release on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

Also Read

Xbox Cloud Gaming now in India

Xbox Cloud Gaming now available in India: How to get started, pricing, more

MSI Claw 8

After ASUS ROG Ally gaming handhelds, MSI Claw gets Xbox console-like UI

ASUS ROG Xbox Ally with Xbox UI

ROG Xbox Ally review: Asus' handheld is Xbox first, but with Windows quirks

Tech Wrap October 27

Tech Wrap Oct 27: Lava Shark 2 4G, Halo on PS5, Adobe's Project Indigo

Halo: Campaign Evolved

Microsoft's Halo Campaign Evolved game to debut on Sony PlayStation in 2026

Microsoft has also confirmed that every title included in this edition of Xbox Partner Preview will be compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere. This means that a single purchase will unlock access across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and supported handheld gaming devices. Progression and saves will sync automatically, allowing players to switch between devices without losing their place.

More From This Section

iOS 26.2 public beta 2 update on iPhone 17

Apple releases iOS 26.2 public beta 2 on iPhones: What's new, how to update

Multi-account support on WhatsApp (Image: WhatsApp)

Soon, you can use multiple WhatsApp accounts on same iPhone: Details here

Microsoft Windows 11

Microsoft prepares Windows for 'agentic OS' experience: Check new features

Google's new Gemini 3 AI model is now rolling out to the Gemini app, Search, AI Mode and more

Google updates Gemini app, Search, more with Gemini 3: All you need to know

Servers, internet, cables, data storage

Explained: How Cloudflare functions and why its outage affected websites

Topics : Xbox Microsoft Gaming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 19 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaGemini App Search More UpdatePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon