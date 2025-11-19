Xbox Partner Preview to be held on Nov 20: What to expect, where to watch

Microsoft has confirmed that its next Xbox Partner Preview will air on November 20, offering updates on titles from studios such as IO Interactive, Eclipse Glow Games and THQ Nordic. According to a press release from Xbox, the event will also feature new announcements and additions heading to Game Pass. However, as reported by IGN India, viewers should not expect information on Microsoft’s in-house first-party projects during this showcase.
Microsoft Xbox Partner Preview: When and how to watch
- Date: November 20, 2025
- Time: 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST)
- How to watch: The event will be livestreamed on Xbox’s YouTube channel
Microsoft Xbox Partner Preview: What to expect
The upcoming Xbox Partner Preview will spotlight a wide range of titles currently in development across the platform’s third-party ecosystem. Xbox revealed that viewers can expect an early look at new content headed to 007 First Light.
According to the company, the showcase will also feature an extended gameplay presentation for Tides of Annihilation, the upcoming dark-fantasy action adventure game. In addition, Microsoft plans to share an updated preview of Reanimal, a new horror experience created by the developer behind Little Nightmares. These highlights will be accompanied by several other announcements covering games slated for release on Xbox consoles, Windows PC, and Xbox Game Pass.
Microsoft has also confirmed that every title included in this edition of Xbox Partner Preview will be compatible with Xbox Play Anywhere. This means that a single purchase will unlock access across Xbox consoles, Windows PCs, and supported handheld gaming devices. Progression and saves will sync automatically, allowing players to switch between devices without losing their place.