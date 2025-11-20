Thursday, November 20, 2025 | 10:46 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / Realme GT8 Pro launching in India on Nov 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme GT8 Pro launching in India on Nov 20: Where to watch, what to expect

Realme's GT 8 Pro is set to launch today with a 2K 144 Hz display, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip, a Ricoh-tuned camera system and a 7,000 mAh battery with 120 W charging

Realme GT 8 Pro set to launch in India on November 20

Realme GT 8 Pro set to launch in India on November 20

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone brand Realme is set to launch its flagship smartphone, the Realme GT 8 Pro, in India on November 20. The launch event is scheduled for 12 PM IST, and viewers can tune in live on the company’s official YouTube channel. You can also follow the livestream through the video embedded toward the end of this article.
 
In the lead-up to the event, Realme has revealed several major details about the device, including its camera system, which has been jointly developed with Japanese imaging company Ricoh. The brand has also confirmed that the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.
 

Realme GT 8 Pro: Launch livestream details

  • Date: November 20
  • Time: 12PM IST
  • Where to watch: Realme India’s official YouTube channel

Realme GT 8 Pro: What to expect

Realme has confirmed that the GT 8 Pro will feature a 2K display with a 144 Hz refresh rate and 7,000 nits peak brightness. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage. The device will launch in two colour options — Diary White and Urban Blue.

Also Read

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme confirms GT8 Pro camera specs ahead of launch: What to expect

Realme GT 8 Pro

Realme GT 8 Pro launching Nov 20 with modular camera design: What to expect

Upcoming smartphones to be launched in November

OnePlus 15 to Realme GT 8 Pro: Smartphones launching in India this November

Realme GT8 series

Realme GT8 series with Ricoh imaging tech, modular camera design unveiled

Realme 15 Pro 5G Game of Thrones limited edition

Realme 15 Pro Game of Thrones limited edition launched: Price, what's new

  Powering the device will be a 7,000 mAh battery with support for 120 W fast charging. According to Realme, users can expect up to 21.3 hours of YouTube playback and around 7.66 hours of BGMI gaming time. The phone will also offer IP69 protection, providing a high level of resistance against dust and water. On the software front, it will run Realme UI 7, based on Android 16.
 
One of the GT 8 Pro’s standout features will be its customisable design, with modular camera islands allowing users to tweak the phone’s look. Realme is also introducing a special Dream Edition, inspired by the Aston Martin Aramco Formula One Team’s design language.
  The GT 8 Pro will offer a dedicated Ricoh GR Mode, designed to recreate the Ricoh GR camera shooting experience, along with five classic GR film-style presets. The phone will house a 50 MP main camera, a 200 MP telephoto lens and a 50 MP ultra-wide camera with a 116-degree field of view. For video capture, both the main and telephoto cameras will support 4K recording at 120 fps with Dolby Vision support.  ALSO READ: OnePlus 15R to be launched in India soon: Check Price, features, and Key Details

Realme GT 8 Pro: Expected specifications

  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution,144Hz refresh rate, 7000 nits of peak brightness
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 
  • RAM: Up to 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: Up to 1TB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP Ricoh-tuned main + 200MP periscope (3x zoom) + 50MP ultra-wide
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 7,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired
  • OS: Android 16-based Realme UI 7
  • Protection: IP66 / IP67 / IP68 ratings
  • Weight: 214g

Realme GT 8 Pro: Launch livestream

More From This Section

artificial intelligence, AI,

Is the AI bubble on the brink of a reckoning as dot-com fears return?

Kalyan Sivalenka

Want to be Hyderabad's go-to institutional investor, says Kalyan Sivalenkapremium

Tech Wrap Nov 19

Tech Wrap Nov 19: Google Gemini 3, AppleCare+ plans, Logitech new keyboard

artificial intelligence, AI

AI implementation sees gap between employee expectations, company readinesspremium

EA F1 25

EA cancels F1 26, plans to release paid DLC expansion to F1 25 next year

Topics : Realme Realme India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 20 2025 | 10:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleEA F1 26 ReleaseBigg Boss 19PM Kisan 21st Installment Release Textile IndustryPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon